Leeds United’s Ian Poveda sends four-word end-of-season message

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has taken to Twitter to reveal he is “100%” in agreement with captain Liam Cooper that the Whites squad want to finish off the season on the pitch and believe they can win the Championship.

Leeds are top of the table as things stand and will be frontrunners for promotion when the season gets back underway later this month.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one-point clear of second-place West Bromwich Albion and have a seven-point cushion over the play-offs.

The new schedule for the end of the Championship season was confirmed today and Leeds posted a statement of intent from Cooper on Twitter a few hours later.

Poveda was quick to throw his support behind his captain, sending a four-word message about the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds from Manchester City in January but is yet to make his senior debut for the Yorkshire club.

Poveda has been named in Bielsa’s matchday squad twice but has never made it onto the pitch – something he’ll undoubtedly be hoping to change when the season restarts.

The winger looks a bright prospect and has fantastic pedigree, having in spent time in the Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City academy systems.

The Verdict

It’s great to see this sort of determination from Poveda, who has only been on the fringes of Bielsa’s first-team squad so far.

It says something about the team ethic at Leeds that he was so quick to throw his weight behind Cooper’s claim, despite not yet having a chance to impress.

The Argentine coach has shown that he will only play players that he completely trusts, so the 20-year-old will be hoping to prove he’s ready in the build-up to the return of the season.