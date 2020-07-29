Leeds United’s hopes of pulling off shock transfer deal continue to fade

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, as Leeds United’s hopes of pulling off an ambitious deal continue to diminish.

Andrea Radrizzani recently revealed that Leeds will look to explore the possibility of signing Cavani on a free transfer this summer, following the 33-year-old’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds are preparing to return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence and Marcelo Bielsa will undoubtedly look to strengthen his squad – the signing of Cavani, though, would be a gigantic coup for the club.

Cavani scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG during a seven-year spell in Paris, and the experienced centre-forward has also scored 50 goals in 116 caps for Uruguay.

But naturally, Leeds face major competition in pursuit of one of the best strikers in world football, with Bayern Munich now said to be interested in landing Cavani on a free transfer.

French media outlet Le10Sport claim that Bayern are eyeing up a potential move for Cavani is a back-up option to Robert Lewandowski, with the player’s agent understood to have held talks with the club.

The Verdict

It was always going to be an incredible coup if Leeds were to sign Cavani, but you could never see it happening and you definitely can’t see it happening now.

Cavani is a world-class centre-forward who will still have aspirations of playing in the Champions League and winning trophies, and that is something Leeds cannot provide at the moment.

The 33-year-old would be on extortionate wages, too, so it would have been financially risky if they were to go out and sign him.