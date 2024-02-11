Highlights Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter are among the highest paid players at Leeds United, earning around £70,000 per week.

Many fantastic players have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, and that hasn't changed despite Leeds United now being a Championship club yet again.

Naturally, relegation will see a host of changes to the playing squad, with the likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Adams, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, and Luis Sinisterra among the best players to have exited the club this summer.

The Whites required changes, in part due to the loan clauses in many of their contracts, as well as the need to trim the wage bill after falling into the second tier.

However, Leeds have also recruited well in the past two windows to bring in quality, with Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara, and Connor Roberts perhaps the best picks of the bunch for the club, and many of them will have cost a fair amount in wage terms.

Daniel Farke is a two-time winner of the second tier and should have the required quality to be competitive at the right end of the division, which is where Leeds have been for much of the current campaign.

Many of them are likely to be among the club's top earners in the Championship; but here, we take a look at some of the best and highest paid players Leeds have had in the last five seasons, with Leeds spending three of those as a Premier League outfit.

NOTE: All these are estimated figures provided by Capology.

Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter - £70,000 per week

2023/24

Bamford has suffered from a loss of fitness and form, with the 30-year-old earning England call-ups off the back of a 17-goal Premier League haul not long ago, and injuries have since caught up to him; but his wage reflects what was a successful period a couple of years ago.

Alongside Rutter, he earns around £70,000 per week, according to estimates. Although, it is unclear how accurate that is following relegation, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting over the summer that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

Bamford still has his part to play for Leeds in the second tier this season, as he is showing as part of a front two with the Frenchman just behind him, but the persistent issues and concerns surrounding his confidence are a worry. On the other hand, Rutter's wage is hardly surprising following a club-record arrival from Hoffenheim last January, and the 21-year-old has been magnificent and a vital component for Farke this season.

Rodrigo Moreno - £100,000 per week

2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

The club’s highest earner for the last decade, and probably of all-time, has been the Spanish international forward, as he reportedly earned £100,000 per week at Elland Road.

He was Leeds' top scorer last season and finished with 15 goals and two assists from 35 games despite his side finishing 19th in the Premier League. His goals almost kept the club in the top-flight.

Despite the presence of Raphinha at Leeds the season prior, Rodrigo was the club's highest earner for a few years, although injuries had been an issue for him during 2020 and 2021 in particular.

Al-Rayyan signed the forward this summer, despite the 32-year-old's wish to continue playing at the highest level ahead of the European Championships this summer. His move to Qatar may have ended his chances to add to his eight goals from 28 caps.

The season of his arrival from Valencia signified that he would be a high earner in West Yorkshire, after moving from a club regularly playing Champions League and Europa League football for the better part of a decade.

He is the club's second-highest value signing of all time, but Rodrigo would go on to score 28 goals and collect a further five assists from 97 games for the Whites in all competitions during his three-year stint at Elland Road.

Jean-Kevin Augustin - £66,000 per week

2019/20

​​​​​​Augustin made just three brief sub cameos in the Championship before persistent fitness issues forced both Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds’ hierarchy to turn their backs on the forward, which proved to be a mistake.

They were forced to pay a large compensation package to Augustin and the full transfer fee to Leipzig after Leeds claimed "extenuating circumstances" surrounding the loan to permanent deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jean-Kevin Augustin's Leeds career stats Opponent Minutes Goals Assists Shots Nottingham Forest 19 0 0 0 Brentford 14 0 0 1 Bristol City 15 0 0 0

It goes down as one of the worst transfers in the club's history, and they had to cover some of his near £66,000 weekly wage during the loan, too. In terms of permanent players, though, Kiko Casilla was the club's highest earner that season, earning around £40,000 per week.