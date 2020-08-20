Leeds United have “gone a bit cold” on Brentford winger Said Benrahma, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The Whites won the Championship last term and are now preparing for life in the Premier League, with the new season set to begin on the 12th of September.

Leeds have agreed a number of deals already this summer, though it appears there is still some business to be done.

Previous reports have suggested that the Whites were keen on Benrahma, who was hugely impressive for promotion rivals Brentford last term, but it appears the Algerian may not be on his way to Elland Road after all.

Hay has provided an update on the interest in the Bees winger and suggested that the Premier League new boys’ interest has dropped somewhat.

they’ve gone a bit cold on Benrahma, or they had when I checked on that one on Monday. Watkins still being mentioned. No progress with White unfortunately — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 19, 2020

The 25-year-old scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists last term, adding to the 11 goals and 17 assists he contributed for the Bees the season before.

Despite Leeds’ cooled interest, it doesn’t seem as though Benrahma will be short of suitors.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea are among the other top flight clubs that have been linked with the Brentford man.

The Verdict

Hay is a trusted Leeds source and his update may be a frustrating one for Leeds fans.

Benrahma was sensational for the Bees last term and the prospect of him featuring under Marcelo Bielsa was a mouthwatering one.

It seems, however, that something has put the Yorkshire club off signing the winger.

That could be the cost of a deal – given the other clubs keen – or it may be linked to the fact that they’re understood to have renewed their interest in Rangers winger Ryan Kent.