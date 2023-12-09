Highlights Leeds United already has a strong squad, but they may look to make additional signings in January to bolster their chances of promotion.

Certain fringe players, like Leo Hjelde and Darko Gyabi, may be seeking first-team opportunities elsewhere.

The ideal XI for Leeds includes key players like Illan Meslier, Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, and Crysencio Summerville, who have been performing well this season.

Daniel Farke already has a strong squad at his disposal with Leeds United in the Championship, but January could be an opportunity for him to make further additions.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the Whites, and they are expected to be vying for promotion under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner.

Willy Gnonto's situation is not abundantly clear heading into next month, whilst fringe players such as Leo Hjelde and Darko Gyabi may be looking for first-team minutes elsewhere.

A busy summer will likely see a less frantic January, but the Whites could be tempted to do one or two deals themselves to bolster their ranks and their chances of promotion in May.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

With the transfer window not far away, here, we take a look at an ideal realistic XI that Leeds could end up with for the remainder of the Championship season.

GK: Illan Meslier

Farke's go-to man in every league game this season, in spite of the presence of Karl Darlow, is the current number-on, in the form of the 23-year-old Frenchman.

Meslier has had some issues this season, and perhaps longer-term they may wish to address this area, but he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season.

RB: Djed Spence

Spence is the club's best right-back, and his short cameo against Sheffield Wednesday proved that, despite not featuring for some time since then.

Leeds have chopped and changed at right-babck, with Archie Gray performing particularly impressively out of position there, but in an ideal world, a fully fit and up-to-speed Spence would be starting.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been excellent for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start at right-sided centre-back when fit.

He has developed a strong understanding with his partner at the heart of Leeds' defence and been one of Leeds' most consistent players since his arrival in the summer.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Another consistent performer for the majority of the season, Struijk has established himself as the first-choice on the left-hand side, above captain Liam Cooper.

He has been excellent so far this season, and also captains the side in the absence of Cooper and Luke Ayling, proving he is a growing influence within the Leeds dressing room as well.

LB: Ian Maatsen

The first new signing, Maatsen thrived in the Championship with Burnley last year and an ambitious loan bid could tempt Chelsea for some regular game time for the Dutchman.

Maatsen has mostly been used off the bench by Mauricio Pochettino and another loan could therefore be forthcoming, whilst Leeds need a left-footed player who will open up angles on that side, and although Firpo fits that bill, he is likely to miss games this season with injury.

They are currently relying on the right-footed Sam Byram at left-back. The 30-year-old has also had issues with fitness over the last few years, too, meaning Leeds could be in crisis if the left-back position is not addressed.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu has been outstanding for Farke so far this season at the base of midfield. He will be expected to retain his ever-present record for the majority of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has settled in perfectly since joining from Chelsea. He will be tasked with picking up the danger men of the opposition whilst also instigating attacks from deep.

CM: Glen Kamara

Ampadu's midfield partner ought to be Kamara, with the pair dovetailing nicely together so far. Kamara is the more progressive and attack-minded of the duo.

He's made himself an automatic selection in the pivot positions, and his ball retention under pressure and carrying ability are fantastic attributes of his, which help progress Leeds up the pitch and out of trouble.

RW: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Signing a winger is not Leeds' priority in January, so any move for the Crystal Palace man would be contingent on Gnonto departing for a new club. The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for Charlton Athletic last season.

Rak-Sakyi could be a great left-footed loan option if Palace are willing to part ways with him temporarily. Leeds lack a right-winger who's left-footed, and he would provide that new dynamic should they look to retool their attacking line.

He dazzled with his speed and directness but has has played only eight times in all competitions for the Eagles so far this season, with only two starts in the EFL Cup. A loan may be the best thing for his development come January.

CAM: Joel Piroe

He is not a natural creator but can be utilised as a nine or ten due to his skillset, with the forward playing as more of a secondary-striker in his outings so far, as opposed to a playmaker. His goals have been crucial.

The position may be debated, but he continues to provide at the top end of the pitch. Piroe is Leeds' main goal threat, which means he will start the majority of games when fit.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

He's averaging close to a goal or assist every game, having also been utilised on both flanks, but it is as a left-winger where he has cemented himself as Farke's key attacker.

The Dutchman will be a key player for the remainder of the campaign and the Whites must do all they can to retain his services in the winter window. Summerville could well end the season with the most goal contributions in the division if he remains fit.

CF: Georginio Rutter

The forward is one of the most dynamic attackers in the league, even if his finishing can leave a lot left to eb desired. Rutter is creative, has immense vision, and his dribbling ability creates plenty of space for other Leeds attackers to thrive.

Rutter is the main creator in Leeds' team and will continue to be their most advanced player working in tandem with Piroe, whilst also linking up well with Summerville in particular recently.