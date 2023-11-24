Highlights Leeds United's demands for a profit on Marc Roca may complicate Real Betis' hopes of completing a permanent transfer for the midfielder.

Roca has become an important player for Betis, since joining the club on loan in the summer.

The midfielder himself has recently suggested he would be keen to join the La Liga club on a permanent basis.

Real Betis' hopes of completing a permanent deal for midfielder Marc Roca could be complicated by the demands of Leeds United.

That's according to a report from Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, who say the Whites could be looking to make a profit on what they paid Bayern Munich for the Spaniard last summer.

Does Roca want to join Real Betis permanently?

Roca's debut campaign with Leeds last season did not exactly go to plan, with the club suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

As a result, the 26-year-old was one of a long list of players who would leave Elland Road over the summer transfer window, with his move seeing him join Betis on a season-long loan.

Since then, the midfielder has become an important player for Manuel Pellegrini's side, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 18 appearances in all competitions, helping the club to seventh in the current La Liga standings.

Speaking recently, Roca revealed that negotiations are underway over a deal to turn his loan move to Betis, into a permanent one, while suggesting he is keen to stay with the Spanish club.

However, it now seems as though Leeds' demands, could mean that those talks are not as straightforward as some might hope.

What do Leeds want for Roca?

According to this latest update from Estadio Deportivo, Leeds were keen to recoup, and even make a profit on the £12million they paid Bayern for his services last summer.

That is a price that was apparently beyond what Betis were able to meet, which is seemingly why the midfielder is now on loan with the La Liga side.

The article also notes that with Roca under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, the Whites are in a strong position to negotiate any offers come the summer.

As a result, it is suggested that those demands could complicate the talks that Betis are now having with the Championship side, about a permanent move for the midfielder.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Despite those departures over the summer, it has been a strong start to the season for Leeds under new boss Daniel Farke.

The Whites have taken 31 points from 16 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds are next in action on Friday night, when they travel to The New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

Should Leeds sell Roca to Real Betis?

It would seem to make sense for Leeds to let Roca go in the summer on a more permanent basis.

The midfielder never seemed to settle at Elland Road, and was unable to really make an impact for the club.

As a result, it does feel as though they can afford to lose him, especially when they have brought a number of other central midfield options to the club since his exit in the summer.

That all suggests they ought to be able to cope without him should he move, so it would make sense to sell Roca in the summer.

Even so, given they are in a strong position with regards to his contract, they ought to ensure they get a fair price for him, even if that may mean doing a deal with a club other than Betis.