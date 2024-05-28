Highlights Farke backed by players and board to continue managing Leeds despite season-ending defeat.

Club owners assure support for Farke through summer transfer window and into next season.

Farke's record of 90 points and third place finish earns him more time to secure promotion next year.

Daniel Farke reportedly has the backing of the players and board to remain Leeds United manager for next season.

According to Football Insider, the German’s position at Elland Road is not under pressure after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Southampton.

The Whites were competing for promotion to the Premier League, but missed out at the final hurdle.

Defeat to the Saints ended their hopes of a return to the top flight at the first attempt, which raised some doubts over the manager’s future at the Yorkshire outfit.

Farke was appointed last summer following the club’s relegation, and was given the task of guiding Leeds back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United future

It is expected that Farke will remain in charge of Leeds going into the new campaign, with the players showing their support for him behind the scenes.

The club’s owners, 49ers Enterprises, have also assured him of their backing going into the summer transfer window.

Despite the disappointment of failing to gain promotion, Farke is now planning for what the team may look like next season.

The board is optimistic that the manager has what it takes to bring the team to promotion next year, even if missing out in 2024 will come with a big financial cost.

Farke oversaw a slow start to life with the Championship side, but an excellent second half of the campaign brought them into automatic promotion contention.

Disappointing results in the final weeks of the season ultimately proved costly, with the team missing out on a top two spot by six points for a finish.

This drop-off in form has not led to the board or players turning on Farke, and it is understood that he has their full backing for a promotion charge next year.

Leeds will be among the favourites for promotion contention next season, as they look to go one step further than their play-off disappointment from last Sunday.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds record

Daniel Farke's Leeds United record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 55 31 12 12 56.36

Farke oversaw 55 games in his first season at Elland Road, taking on the role after departing German outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2023.

He led the team to 31 victories and 12 defeats from those games, with the club earning 90 points on their way to a third place finish in the table.

Southampton finished fourth in the Championship, three points further back, but they have earned promotion at Leeds’ expense.

A first half Adam Armstrong goal proved the difference between the two teams at Wembley Stadium last weekend.

Daniel Farke has earned more time at Leeds

Earning 90 points and just barely missing out on a play-off final victory is about the bare minimum Farke would’ve been expected to achieve 12 months ago.

But the style of play utilised to achieve that third place finish has likely gone a long way to keeping him at the club.

Supporters are also still behind him for the most part, and the players all clearly enjoy working under him.

However, the pressure will now be on to make a strong start to the season next year, otherwise his position could come under real danger.