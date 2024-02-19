Highlights Summerville aims to return to Premier League, focused on his career ambitions despite transfer interest.

Crysencio Summerville has outlined his immediate career ambition amid interest in the Leeds United star.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Elland Road ever since the club suffered relegation to the Championship last summer.

However, he has remained with the team despite interest from the likes of Everton, Brighton and Aston Villa all mentioned as potential next destinations.

But Summerville has instead opted to stay with the team and cement himself as a key part of Daniel Farke’s first team plans.

The 22-year-old has contributed 15 goals and eight assists from 30 appearances in the Championship so far this campaign (all stats from Fbref).

Summerville has claimed that his immediate focus is on making a return to the Premier League, as that is where he feels he should be competing.

He wants to get back to the top flight as soon as possible, which could open the door to his Elland Road exit in the summer, if the club fails to gain promotion this season.

“It would be great if I could be in the picture towards the European Championship [with the Netherlands],” said Summerville, via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur

“Otherwise I would find the World Cup in 2026 very special to experience in the long term.

“Right now, I’m really not thinking about anything other than the Premier League.

“I want to get back there as soon as possible.”

Summerville's importance to Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville stats Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. wingers) Non-penalty goals 0.49 98 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.35 94 Shots 3.40 95 Assists 0.30 84 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.37 96 npxG + xAG 0.72 96 Shot-creating actions 6.65 98

These comments will have perked the ears of potential suitors this summer amid Leeds’ intense battle for a place back in the Premier League.

Summerville signed for the Yorkshire side during the summer of 2020 from Feyenoord in a deal worth a reported £1.3 million.

The forward didn’t make his breakthrough into being a regular presence in the senior squad until the 2022-23 campaign, where he featured 28 times for the Whites in the league.

However, he has gone from strength to strength under Farke, who was appointed manager last summer following the club’s relegation, and is now the team's top scorer in the Championship.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently second in the Championship table, as they pursue automatic promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The gap to third place Southampton is just two points, with Russell Martin’s side set to play a game in hand on Tuesday evening.

Ipswich Town in fourth are only one point further behind, with a game in hand also to be played midweek.

Next up for Farke’s team is a home game against leaders Leicester City on 23 February.

Summerville proving himself a top flight player

Summeville’s performances this season have shown he is ready to be competing on a regular basis for a Premier League club.

If he is not chosen in the Dutch side for Euro 2024, then he will surely be able to break into the team for their World Cup qualifiers.

The youngster has been extremely impressive for Leeds, and is perhaps their standout player for this year.

If the club fails to gain promotion, then it would be no surprise to see him push for a move to one of the previously linked clubs.