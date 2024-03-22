Highlights Leeds unlikely to sign Roberts permanently, need cut-rate deal.

Lack of starts for Roberts implies squad role, not long-term future.

Leeds considering full-back options with returning loan players.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has opened up on Leeds United’s chances of signing Connor Roberts from Burnley this summer.

The defender is currently on loan with the Whites until the end of the season, having arrived in January from the Lancashire outfit.

Roberts has featured eight times in the Championship since making the switch to Elland Road, contributing one goal and one assist (all stats from Fbref).

The Wales international has only started one game for Daniel Farke’s side in the league, and has found himself earning minutes from the bench.

Roberts’ only start came in a 1-0 win over Stoke City, otherwise he has come off the bench in seven of the team’s last eight fixtures in the Championship.

Connor Roberts transfer latest

Bailey believes it is unlikely that Leeds will make a move to sign Roberts on a permanent basis in the summer.

The journalist has claimed that only a cut-rate price may convince the Yorkshire outfit to pursue the 28-year-old’s signature.

“I don’t see it particularly, especially if Kristensen ends up coming back,” said Bailey, via Leeds United News.

“I think Roberts has been OK, if he was available for very little, it is a possibility.

“You’ve got squad players but what does Roberts offer that Sam Byram doesn’t, kind of thing.

“It is a tough one but I don’t see him being a long-term part for Leeds, being honest.

“I would be surprised if he came in.”

Leeds United's returning loan players

Leeds United players currently out on loan - per Transfermarkt.com Player Name Loan Club Contract expiration at Leeds Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle 2026 Ian Poveda Sheffield Wednesday 2024 Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach 2027 Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin 2027 Jack Harrison Everton 2028 Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma 2027 Marc Roca Real Betis 2026 Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough 2026 Cody Drameh Birmingham City 2024 Diego Llorente AS Roma 2026 Luke Ayling Middlesbrough 2024

Leeds have a number of players out on loan this season, including Kristensen, that are set to return in the summer.

It is expected that the right-back will not be retained by Roma, who reportedly have no interest in signing the Dane on a permanent basis.

Kristensen’s future is up in the air, and could be sold by Leeds in a bid to raise funds.

However, the club lacks options at full-back, which could also play a role in determining their plans for the 26-year-old.

Leeds’ league status will also play a role in their transfer plans for the summer, with Farke’s side currently leading the way at the top of the Championship table.

The Whites are ahead of Leicester City in second due to a superior goal difference, albeit having played a game more than Enzo Maresca’s team.

Ipswich Town are one point behind both in third, meaning the automatic promotion places are still both up for grabs going into the final eight fixtures.

Roberts’ lack of starts indicates Leeds transfer interest

If Roberts was playing a key role in the team and starting every week then it would seem more likely that the club would want to keep him.

But for now he is simply contributing a useful role as a squad player, allowing Farke to rotate at full-back and taking up some minutes from the bench.

Given he is 28 and struggled to perform in the Premier League for Burnley, it makes sense for Leeds to consider their options elsewhere in the summer.

Someone younger and with greater potential to compete in the top flight would be a more sensible option long-term for the Whites.