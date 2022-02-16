Leeds United’s Cody Drameh reveals Marcelo Bielsa influence amid Cardiff City loan stint

Cody Drameh is hoping his recent performances for Cardiff City have caught Marcelo Bielsa’s attention.

The 20-year old is on loan at the Welsh club from Leeds United until the end of the season.

Bielsa seemed to take offence to the youngster seeking a loan move in January.

The Argentinian manager has utilised youth during his time at Leeds, particularly this season as the team has been plagued by injuries.

But Drameh is enjoying his stint in Wales and is hoping his performances can help mend the broken bridge between the two.

Drameh was very complimentary of Bielsa when he wrote about his own playing style.

“Some of the stuff you see on the pitch from me is definitely from Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff,” wrote Drameh in the club’s programme notes, via the Yorkshire Post.

“Their feedback was for me to be more aggressive and play on the front foot and I think the manager here has brought the best out of me since I’ve been here. His desire to get me in was the main reason that I came here.

“As a player, you always want to feel wanted and it seemed like the perfect place for me to come and play. The emphasis has been on being positive and wanting to attack and he’s filled me with a lot of confidence to go and express myself.”

Drameh has played in seven Championship games for Cardiff since arriving at the club last month.

The wing-back made his Premier League debut earlier in the season, appearing once from the start and twice from the bench.

But in a bid to earn more consistent game time, he moved to Cardiff for the remainder of the season.

Drameh started last night’s win over Coventry City, which took the Bluebirds up to 19th in the Championship and 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Cardiff’s next game comes against Blackpool on February 19.

The Verdict

If Drameh can continue to improve and perform well then Bielsa will look past his grievance with the player.

Leeds have struggled to maintain players’ fitness this season, with their small squad compounding the problem.

Drameh’s departure has left the team slightly short in that position, while the team tries to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle.

It’s likely Drameh would’ve earned more game time with Leeds, but not as consistently as he is getting with Cardiff, so it makes sense that he sought a loan move to continue his development.