Leeds United are in advanced talks to bring Stuart Webber into the club.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are hopeful of appointing the Norwich City sporting director.

However, it is believed that he may not arrive until after the summer transfer window as the club negotiates his exit from Carrow Road.

What is the latest with Stuart Webber’s situation at Norwich City?

It was confirmed earlier this week that Webber would be stepping down from his role with the Canaries at the end of his current contract.

But that will not be until March of next year, meaning any prospective new club will have to negotiate with Norwich over a possible early release.

Webber has been with Norwich since 2017 and has played a vital role behind the scenes as part of the recruitment process.

He was crucial to the success the club achieved under Daniel Farke, who twice led the club to the Premier League with a Championship title triumph.

Why are Leeds United interested in hiring Stuart Webber?

The departure of Victor Orta as director of football earlier this year has caused a need for change behind the scenes at Elland Road.

The takeover of the club by 49ers Enterprises has also been agreed, with just EFL approval being needed to finalise the deal.

The US owners are looking to introduce structural changes to the backroom team following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Webber has earned a positive reputation for his work with Norwich, so makes for a natural choice to replace Orta.

While there is some optimism that an agreement can be reached with the Norfolk club over a deal to release Webber, he may not be made available until after the transfer window closes.

This is due to Norwich needing the time to find a short-term replacement of their own for the 38-year-old, which could take a number of weeks or months.

Would Stuart Webber be a good appointment at Leeds United?

Webber’s reputation has been enhanced massively with the work he has done with Norwich.

While it has been a difficult couple of seasons at Carrow Road, he has still played a crucial role in building an impressive side capable of earning Premier League promotion.

The work he and Farke achieved also deservedly earned a lot of plaudits.

Given Leeds could probably work on an even bigger budget than the Canaries, this would be a fantastic opportunity for the recruitment chief to take another step forward in his career.