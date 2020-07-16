Leeds United’s chances of signing player look non-existent as club make breakthrough

According to Tutto Mercato, via Inside Futbol, CSKA Moscow have reached an agreement for Adolfo Gaich, all but ending the notion of the striker joining Leeds United in the summer.

Gaich is a young forward that has impressed in Argentina for San Lorenzo, and a number of clubs were reportedly keen on signing him.

Indeed, Leeds United were among those clubs rumoured to be having a look at him, but it sounds as though the Whites are now going to miss out on the forward.

QUIZ: Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

The report claims that a deal worth €9m up front has been agreed, plus another €3m further on providing certain performance-related targets are met.

A striker on the move, then, but not to Elland Road in all likelihood now.

The Verdict

Leeds United are bound to get linked with a lot of players this summer and, if they go into the Premier League, perhaps we’ll see that go to a level higher than we’ve seen in recent years.

Certainly, they are going to be looking to add to their squad and Gaich is one player that was linked a fair bit with a move, with Marcelo Bielsa his countryman.

However, he’s off to the Russian capital, rather than west Yorkshire.