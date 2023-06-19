It looks as though it could be an interesting few weeks ahead at West Bromwich Albion.

Reports last week suggested that the club could be set for a minority takeover, and there is ongoing speculation over the future of Carlos Corberan, with Leeds reportedly keen.

Furthermore, there are doubts now emerging over the future of some of the Baggies' current squad.

One of the players of concern is midfielder Jayson Molumby, who, over the weekend, was also linked with Leeds United.

West Bromwich Albion want to keep hold of Jayson Molumby this summer despite the interest from Leeds though, according to reports this morning.

The 23-year-old joined the Baggies on a three-year deal last summer, and in an ideal world, they would like to keep him beyond the transfer window this year.

West Brom's stance on Jayson Molumby

That is according to an update on the situation by the Express and Star on Monday.

Their report claims that ideally Albion would like to keep Molumby, which is understandable given that he featured 43 times for the club in the Championship last season, scoring four goals and registering four assists.

However, the Express and Star do admit that with the club needing to balance the books, if any reasonable offers were to arrive from Leeds United, or any other club, for Molumby, then the Baggies would at the very least consider it.

Jayson Molumby to Leeds United

All of the above comes after it was reported over the weekend that newly-relegated Leeds United were keen on signing the Republic of Ireland international this summer.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Whites want to bring the 23-year-old in as they look to recruit players to toughen up their side.

In fairness to Nixon, his report did state that at the right price, Molumby would be available to Leeds, and given the Express and Star's report above, that seems as though it may well be the case, even if they would like to keep hold of him ideally.

How long does Jayson Molumby have left on his West Brom contract?

Having only joined the club last summer, Jayson Molumby, surprisingly, is not tied down at The Hawthorns for too long.

Indeed, as per Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old's current deal only runs until the summer of 2025.

This means Molumby only penned a three-year deal when putting pen to paper at The Hawthorns last summer.