Leeds United could sign shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale for £25 million this summer, with the England international’s relegation clause becoming active in his contract now Southampton will be playing Championship football next season.

The Saints will be making an immediate return to the second tier next campaign, becoming the fastest side to be relegated from the top-flight – with seven games to spare.

In a miserable season, Ivan Juric’s men have collected just 10 points from their 31 league outings, with the South Coast side now looking to beat Derby County’s 11-point total from the 2007/08 campaign to avoid becoming the worst top-flight side in history.

As the tables turn, Leeds United could potentially be replacing Southampton for their place in the Premier League, after the Saints defeated Daniel Farke’s men last year in the play-off final at Wembley.

But Leeds are currently in third place, dropping out of the top two to Burnley after their latest wobble at Luton Town over the weekend, with the Whites having six games to go to reclaim an automatic promotion place.

With it all to play for, Leeds’ primary concern will be cementing their place in the Premier League, with a move for Aaron Ramsdale becoming a distinct possibility should they achieve this feat.

Leeds United could activate £25 million relegation clause in Aaron Ramsdale’s Southampton contract but Bournemouth return looks likely

According to a report by TBR Football (Via Leeds United News), Southampton included a £25 million clause in Aaron Ramsdale’s contract, which allows the estimated £120,000-a-week player to depart St Mary’s in the event of the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

That was confirmed last Sunday as Ivan Juric’s men were defeated 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur to seal their place back in the Championship, meaning Leeds could pursue this clause to strengthen the goalkeeping department ahead of next season.

Aaron Ramsdale's Premier League appearances, by club (as per Transfermarkt) Arsenal 78 Sheffield United 38 Bournemouth 37 Southampton 23 Total 176

A move like this for Ramsdale could also spell the end of the road for Illan Meslier, whose costly errors throughout this term have seen him fall out of favour with Farke and replaced with Karl Darlow in the Luton draw, with the former Hull goalkeeper proving to be a reliable figure between the sticks.

TBR Football correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed to Leeds United News that Ramsdale is most likely to return to former employers Bournemouth before next season kicks off, with the goalkeeper still residing in the local area.

“Ramsdale will have options, so we’ll see,” Bailey revealed.

“He lives in Bournemouth, and Kepa won’t be staying. For the moment, he will be going back to Chelsea.”

Leeds United should look at other goalkeeping options after Bournemouth development

With Bournemouth interested in Aaron Ramsdale’s services and a direct route to becoming the number one for a club on the rise, the 26-year-old is undoubtedly going to be tempted by such a move to generate positive momentum in his career after a tough season on the South Coast.