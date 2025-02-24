Leeds United could relaunch their transfer interest in Southampton's Cameron Archer in the summer after missing out on an ambitious move for the striker during the winter window.

That's according to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, which has outlined Leeds' stance on a second potential pursuit of the former Middlesbrough loan star.

Daniel Farke did not add to his squad in the mid-season window, although that has had no effect on Leeds' promotion bid. The Whites are top of the league ahead of this evening's showdown against second-placed Sheffield United, where they will be looking to stretch their unbeaten divisional run to 16 matches.

Leeds had been eager to land Archer despite the rejuvenated form of Joel Piroe, who is currently the Championship's second-highest goalscorer with 14 strikes under his belt. But although the title hopefuls were unable to return Archer to the second-tier earlier this month, they could yet reignite their interest come the summer.

Leeds United could relaunch Cameron Archer, Southampton FC transfer interest

The Whites took a late interest in Archer, who only joined Southampton in a reported £15 million deal from Aston Villa last summer. Archer has been described as having been Leeds' top January target, but Southampton were reportedly unwilling to entertain a sale amid their ongoing battle against relegation back down to the Championship.

However, Leeds could have another chance to go in for Archer if they achieve promotion and the Saints succumb to the drop, both of which appear realistic scenarios at this point in time. Southampton have won just twice all season and are rooted to the foot of the division, separated from 17th-placed Wolves by a staggering margin of 13 points with just 12 matches to spare.

Journalist Ben Jacobs explained to GIVEMESPORT: "Cameron Archer was Leeds’ number one target as far as the striker was concerned, and it was no failing on the part of Leeds.

"It was just down to the fact that Southampton were reluctant to sell, and Leeds tried until the end, but Southampton's position didn't change.

"So my expectation is, with Southampton likely to go down and Leeds on track to come up, that Leeds will revisit the Cameron Archer deal, and over the course of a long summer, potentially make more progress there.

"Archer is keen on the move. Leeds value the fact that he can play centrally or out wide. And Archer will remain on Leeds’ shortlist heading into the summer."

Leeds United must be cautious about Cameron Archer, Premier League factor

Acquiring Archer in January would have served as a statement of Leeds' promotion ambitions, likely offering the firepower to push them across the line unhitched. The 23-year-old has previously starred at Championship level on loan with both Preston North End and Middlesbrough, but acclimating to the demands of life in the Premier League has proved a difficult task.

Cameron Archer's career stats via FotMob, as of February 24 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2019-2023 Aston Villa 15 5 0 2020-2021 Solihull Moors (loan) 29 6 1 2022 Preston North End (loan) 20 7 1 2023 Middlesbrough (loan) 23 11 6 2023-2024 Sheffield United 32 4 1 2024 Aston Villa 0 0 0 2024- Southampton 28 5 0

Archer scored four goals from 29 appearances at Sheffield United last time out and has found the back of the net just twice this term.

Admittedly, the forward has spent the last two seasons leading the line for two sides who sorely struggled and were left cut adrift, but his inability to translate his goalscoring ability into the top-flight thus far is a concern.

He would likely receive stronger service from those around him at Elland Road, but Leeds would expect to have the pulling power and financial muscle to source a proven domestic or continental top-flight goalscorer in the event of promotion and their sights may well be best set elsewhere.