Leeds United could opt to sanction a loan departure for Brenden Aaronson this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that the Whites believe that they could end up benefitting from taking this particular approach regarding Aaronson's future.

Leeds are hoping that a temporary exit for the midfielder could help to boost his value ahead of a potential permanent move in 2024.

A successful loan spell could also open up the possibility of Aaronson earning the chance to impress in the top-flight again in the event that the club seals an immediate return to this division in his absence.

What has previously been said about interest from the Bundesliga in Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson?

A previous report from Football Insider earlier this month revealed that Aaronson is on the radar of a number of unnamed Bundesliga sides.

Aaronson's performances during his time with Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg have seemingly opened an avenue for him to seal a move to Germany.

According to The Athletic, Aaronson has a relegation release clause in his contract which can now be triggered by a potential suitor following Leeds' failure to avoid the drop from the Premier League.

An interested party will be able to open contract talks with Aaronson if they decide to pay the clause.

As per 90min, Aaronson's release clause is in the region of £25m.

The United States international would have been hoping to make a positive impact for Leeds during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Aaronson struggled considerably with his consistency in the Premier League as during the 36 appearances that he made at this level, he only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.41.

The midfielder was deployed as a substitute by Leeds in each of the club's final four league games of the season.

Would loaning Aaronson out be a wise move by Leeds United?

When you consider that it is highly unlikely that a team will meet the clause included in Aaronson's deal due to the standard of his performances in the most recent term, loaning him out could be a wise call by Leeds.

If the midfielder goes on to impress for another side, his value will increase, which in turn will provide Leeds with the opportunity to secure a reasonable amount of money for him next year.

While a final call regarding Aaronson's situation is unlikely to be made until the club drafts in a successor for Sam Allardyce, it would not be at all surprising if he goes on to join a European side in the coming months.

As for Leeds, they will be hoping to make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign regardless of what the future holds for Aaronson.