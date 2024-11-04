Brenden Aaronson has endured a difficult period during his time at Leeds United, but his recent form is suggesting he's becoming a fan favourite once more.

Aaronson has seen a redemption arc at Elland Road this season. He wasn't looked on with much credibility following his choice to move to Union Berlin on loan last season.

This reasoning led to him receiving a bad reception from sections of the Leeds fanbase when included in Daniel Farke's squad for this campaign, after the American international previously agreed to using Victor Orta's relegation escape clause.

However, he has seemingly gained back the support from fans following his strong start to the season, and what looks like a commitment to the club for the future.

Another goal on the weekend in Leeds' 3-0 victory against Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle certainly secured his status as not only a regular in Farke's plans, but also a fan favourite around Elland Road.

Leeds United's Brendan Aaronson is grateful for Elland Road support after redemption arc

Aaronson's future wasn't looking great with Leeds, and it was a bold choice for Farke to include the 24-year-old in the squad after his past actions.

It's proven to pay off so far this season, with the midfielder having the confidence to play with freedom so far.

Aaronson's statistics in the Championship so far this season as per FotMob Appearances 13 Goals 4 Assists 1 Chances created 18 Dribble success 48.7%

The former RB Salzburg player spoke to American news outlet, CBS Sports, following their triumph over Argyle and spoke about what the Leeds faithful's support means to him.

“It was tough at first. I understood the feelings that they had for me coming back. It was tough and things happen, that’s football at the end of the day.

“But they’ve gotten on my shoulders and been pushing me. I can’t thank them enough for that because it’s been really good after me coming back. I’ve been pushing, putting in a lot of work."

You can't deny it's always good to see a player rise from their ruins.

Farke should be praised for Aaronson decision in the summer

Many managers would've called it quits on a player if they detailed their ambitions to be as far away as possible from the project Farke had in mind.

Previously signed by former manager Jesse Marsch, adds to be more surprise as to why Farke decided to keep hold of the American.

But the Leeds boss had his reasons for the American to remain at Elland Road and prove his worth to the squad.

Aaronson has previously spoken on the conversation he had with his boss, as Farke detailed his hopes for the American in his system.

Speaking to the Athletic, the Leeds midfielder said: “It was an awesome conversation. The role he sees me playing, the games he watched of me, how I fit into the team, and, importantly, the things I can get better at.”

He made it clear he was part of his plans and even convinced Aaronson to turn down the opportunity to rejoin Union Berlin, and decided he was now ambitious about a Leeds revival.

Now, he's gaining respect off the Leeds fans again, and with Farke working his magic, the decision to keep him could prove vital to Leeds gaining promotion.