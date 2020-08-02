Leeds United’s Barry Douglas reacts to Arsenal and Eddie Nketiah’s FA Cup success

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas was quick to congratulate his former teammate Eddie Nketiah after the latter’s FA Cup success with Arsenal yesterday.

Nketiah of course spent the first half of the campaign on loan with the Whites as the Arsenal striker largely struggled for game time under Marcelo Bielsa, registering just five goals in 19 games across all competitions before returning to North London in January after failing to displace Patrick Bamford from the starting eleven.

Since arriving back at the Emirates, Nketiah has gone on to add two medals to his cabinet, with the young forward receiving silverware for the parts he played in both Leeds United’s Championship title win and Arsenal’s FA Cup success.

And following Saturday’s final, Douglas was quick to take to Twitter to congratulate his ex-teammate, as he posted the following message:

Douglas is well known for his catch phrase ‘Champ Champs’, with the Scottish full back using the tongue and cheek label to refer to himself and his Leeds teammate Helder Costa, with both players having won the Championship with the Whites and Wolves respectively.

The Verdict

This gesture from Douglas shows the brilliant team spirit which still exists within the Leeds United camp after their title win and also highlights Nketiah’s role in the triumph.

Ultimately things didn’t work out for the youngster at Elland Road but he will certainly have taken a lot on board from learning under Bielsa’s management.

As for Douglas, the full back will no doubt be keen to show what he can do at Premier League level next term as he seeks to force his way back into contention after loosing his spot at left back.

With only one year remaining on his current deal, it is sure to be a big season for Douglas at Elland Road.