Leeds United are not worried about the prospect of losing Archie Gray this summer.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, with the Whites confident that the youngster will remain at Elland Road for the 2024-25 season.

It has been a breakout year for the teenager, who has become a key part of Daniel Farke’s first team squad.

The midfielder, who has also filled in at right-back, has featured 41 times in the Championship for the Yorkshire outfit as they challenge for promotion back to the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

He earned his debut for the club in their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in the opening game of the Championship season back in August, and has quickly earned a place as a regular starter in the side.

Archie Gray's passing stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 48.9 Pass Completion (%) 82.7 Progressive Passes 4.27 Progressive Carries 1.86 Successful Take-ons 1.09 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.77 Progressive Passes Received 2.47

Archie Gray transfer latest as Bayern Munich and Liverpool circle

Gray signed a new contract with Leeds back in January amid winter speculation over his future at the club.

The 18-year-old has come through the academy system at Elland Road, and has become a fan favourite with his performances this year.

However, the new contract has not stopped clubs like Bayern Munich and Liverpool from being linked with a summer move for the England youth international.

Gray’s deal runs until the summer of 2028, giving Leeds plenty of leverage in any potential summer negotiations.

It has also been reported that the Whites are considering further contract talks with the midfielder at the end of the campaign, and Leeds could potentially offer up to four times as much money as part of a pay rise if a new deal is agreed again.

However, it is understood that the Championship side is not concerned about transfer speculation surrounding Gray, with his agency not expected to push for a move even if the club fails to gain a place back in the Premier League.

Gray has been given a transfer value of £50 million, per TEAMtalk's report, but the Yorkshire side believes he could be worth even more in the future, so are keen to tie him down for even longer than he already is.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, one point behind second place Leicester City.

It is set to be a close end to the season, as four teams are chasing the two automatic promotion places.

Ipswich Town lead the way at the top of the standings, two points clear of Farke’s team, while Southampton are three points behind Leeds in fourth.

The Whites take on Middlesbrough, QPR and the Saints in their final three games, which will determine whether they can earn a top two spot or not.

Archie Gray deserves bumper new Leeds United contract

Leeds should be in no rush to tie Gray down to a new deal due to the extension he signed earlier this campaign.

However, the player’s performances have warranted a pay rise, and that should help convince him that this is the place where he needs to continue playing his football.

The game time he has received under Farke has been invaluable, and it’s unlikely a club like Liverpool or Bayern would be able to offer the same.

Failure to gain promotion would be a disappointment for Gray, but he will have plenty of time to play in the Premier League in the future, so shouldn’t be itching for a move away if they remain in the Championship for another year.