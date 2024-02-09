Highlights Despite signing a new deal, Archie Gray is still attracting interest from Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United.

Leeds United will need Gray's impressive performances to secure automatic promotion and have the best chance of keeping him at the club.

Gray's versatility and impact on the team have already made him an asset, and he has surpassed the club record for number of starts before turning 18.

Despite recently signing a new deal at Elland Road, Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is attracting interest from a trio of Premier League clubs, according to HITC.

Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United have not given up on signing the 17-year-old who put pen to paper on a new deal with the Whites less than three weeks ago that will keep him at the club until 2028.

However, this hasn't put interested clubs off, and they'll be paying close attention to Leeds' results in the near future in the hope that the club fail to secure an immediate return to the Premier League so that they can swoop for the youngster in the summer.

Transfer interest in Archie Gray

This isn't the first time Liverpool have been linked with a move for Gray. The Reds were linked with a move for the midfielder in November, but news of a new contract would have allayed any fears amongst the Leeds fanbase that Gray would leave in the near future.

However, sources have told HITC that the trio of clubs are continuing to keep tabs on the player. Despite signing a new long-term deal, the trio of clubs may be able to make Leeds an offer they can't refuse, such is their financial power.

Gray has also attracted interest from German giants Borussia Dortmund in recent months, and Daniel Farke will be aware that he has a real asset on his hands.

However, it's not just Archie Gray Liverpool are interested in, with HITC also reporting that the Reds have shown an interest in his younger brother, Harry Gray.

This is far from ideal for Leeds, but Archie Gray has made it very clear that he's a Leeds supporter and that he loves the club.

He recently told the Leeds United official podcast, "I’m a Leeds fan. There’s nowhere else I want to be, I wasn’t thinking about anywhere else. I just want to play here and enjoy my time here and try to help us get back to where we belong.”

Archie Gray's 2023/24 season at Leeds United

Gray made his senior Leeds debut in their opening league game of the season against Cardiff City, and he hasn't looked back since.

The 17-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Whites this season, missing just two games for Daniel Farke's side.

A central midfielder by trade, Gray has been utilised at right-back for most of the season, showing his versatility and how keen Farke is to get him on the pitch, regardless of what position he plays.

His 26th start of the season away to Cardiff City in January meant he equalled the club record for number of starts before turning 18. He has since surpassed that, making Leeds United history.

Leeds are in the mix for automatic promotion and will need Gray to continue putting in impressive performances if they're to overhaul Southampton in second place.

The 17-year-old seems happy and settled at Elland Road and Premier League promotion would give Leeds the best chance of keeping him amid interest from top Premier League clubs.