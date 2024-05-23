Highlights Archie Gray's loyalty to Leeds United, combined with his talent, makes him a valuable asset that the club is fortunate to have secured.

Gray's maturity and professionalism at such a young age have impressed Leeds United's management and fans alike, setting him apart as a rising star.

Leeds' strategic approach to securing Gray's commitment to the club demonstrates the importance of nurturing and retaining talented players for long-term success.

Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has revealed how the club were able to hang on to Archie Gray in the face of interest from some of the biggest sides in England, like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Leeds' 2023/24 campaign has been full of ups and downs, swings and roundabouts, beautiful serenity and impending chaos; all in a day's work for Daniel Farke and his players.

There are a few players who have shown a lot of humility and maturity in the face of what felt like the world collapsing around them. Crysencio Summerville's maturation has been notable, being described by the boss as being: "on it more or less each and every day on the training pitch," as per Leeds Live.

Another rising star in the Elland Road ranks is 18-year-old Gray. The youngster has been as dependable as anybody; a calming, reassuring presence that isn't usually associated with players of his age.

Speaking to Hay, via The Athletic, he said, on sitting a GCSE exam the day after securing survival with Leeds, away at Brentford, in 2022: "I honestly didn’t find it very stressful."

These traits that he possesses should be a huge contributor to the team's success, if they come out of Sunday's play-off final against Southampton victorious.

Gray's level-headedness and ability made him a wanted man. Some of the best teams in this country, and across Europe, were said to be interested in him.

Hay has revealed how United were able to hold onto their starlet amid looming interest from these big clubs.

Leeds United's Archie Gray contract strategy

The midfielder's personal desire to stay with the club, having grown up as a fan of the club and his family's strong connections to Elland Road, certainly made keeping hold of him easier, but Leeds put something in place to try and guarantee that he would stay.

"It was agreed that if the club matched a certain percentage of the lowest offer received from elsewhere, he would sign for them at the first opportunity," said Hay. "Leeds were every bit as proactive in tying him to better terms again when he turned 18."

Leeds must enjoy Archie Gray while they can

Cases similar to this often end up with the players leaving their current club in pursuit of better opportunities, brighter lights and, sometimes, more money.

Gray's focus isn't on that. Those things are completely shut out by his passion for the club, and desire to keep playing for them. Had the emotional connection not been there, then Leeds might have already seen the last of him.

But his talent dictates that he should be at the top, and he will end up there, regardless of which club he is with; it truly feels that inevitable.

Wembley presents the 18-year-old with his biggest opportunity yet. In the most lucrative domestic game in world football, at the home of English football, he has the chance to make fans of those top clubs who had, and still have, reported interest in him incredibly jealous of those in white that get to watch him on a weekly basis.

Archie Gray's 23/24 league stats Apps 44 Starts 40 Mins per game 85 Assists 2 Accurate passes per game 30.9 (84%) Clean sheets 11 Average match rating 6.87/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Demeanour and attitude can be such decisive tools in games of this magnitude. These are two of his best aspects, and it could provide quite the leg-up for Leeds when they face Southampton.

It's unlikely that the Whites will have the pleasure of having Gray at their disposal forever. A win on Sunday would certainly prolong it, but his time will come to move onto pastures new. You've just got to savour watching players of this calibre whilst you can.