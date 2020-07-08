Leeds United’s Andrea Radrizzani speaks out after Premier League decision

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed he is “incredibly proud” of the Yorkshire club after it was confirmed that the Premier League had awarded their academy Category One status.

The Whites academy has brought through some top-class players in recent years, including the likes of James Milner, Danny Rose, and – of course – Kalvin Phillips.

Under Carlos Corberan, the club’s U23s won the National Development League title last season but following the announcement of their new status, they will be competing in Premier League 2 next season.

An audit has been undertaken this season on Leeds’ investment, facilities, resources, staffing and productivity – the finding of which have seen their academy upgraded to the highest level available in English football, Category One, for the first time in their history.

Speaking to the club website, Radrizzani spoke of his pride at the decision and heaped praise on the academy set up.

He said: “The level of work delivered by Adam Underwood and all of his staff is exceptional and I am incredibly proud of our club, once again.”

“My ambition was to create a legacy at Leeds United when I bought the club and alongside my management team, we have been able to achieve our goal for the Academy quicker than we expected.

“I know how important Academy graduates are to Leeds United supporters, for decades we have brought through the likes of Paul Madeley, David Batty, Gary Speed, James Milner and of course Kalvin Phillips, just to name a few.

“Today’s announcement will help to ensure we can produce even more quality Academy players that we can all be proud of.”

Under Marcelo Bielsa, the pathway between academy and the first team has been clear for all to see – as the progress of the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke indicates.

Leeds will be hoping that their first team will be playing in the Premier League next season and have a chance to take another step toward promotion with victory against Stoke City this evening.

The Verdict

Radrizzani deserves a huge amount of credit for the money and the work that he has put into the club since he took over in 2017.

There were points in the last decade where things looked a real mess at Elland Road but they have developed into one of the most impressive clubs in the EFL.

You can understand the personal and professional pride he would feel at this decision, which is fantastic news for the Whites.