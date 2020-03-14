Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that there is “no doubt” that the Whites will be promoted when the Championship season resumes.

The EFL made the decision on Friday to suspend all fixtures until the 3rd of April at the earliest due to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak, casting uncertainty over the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

With no clear idea of when normal service will be able to resume in the EFL, there have been suggestions that the season may have to be cancelled, which is particularly concerning for Leeds fans.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are top of the Championship after 37 games and look in a commanding position to secure promotion and end the club’s 16-year absence from the Premier League.

It appears that Radrizzani, whose takeover of the club has been key in the Whites’ upturn in fortunes, remains confident that Leeds will return to the English top-flight this season.

He was asked on Twitter whether the Yorkshire club were going up and produced an unapologetic reply.

When we can play, no doubt — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 13, 2020

The Whites are one point clear of second-place West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of Fulham in third–meaning they’re in a commanding position to secure automatic promotion at the least.

The Verdict

Leeds fans will surely love this confident statement from Radrizzani, who clearly has no doubts about his side’s chances when the season resumes.

This is an unprecedented delay, which means it remains very uncertain what the next steps are going to be.

Whites supporters have waited 16 years for their return to the Premier League and it appears they’re going to have to wait a little longer.