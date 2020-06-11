Leeds United’s Adam Forshaw makes exciting Tyler Roberts prediction

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed that Tyler Roberts has been “so sharp” in training and predicted he could play a key part in the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 21-year-old playmaker has been hampered by injury issues once again this season but shown glimpses of his brilliance when available.

Once such display came against Hull City in February, when Roberts grabbed a brace after coming off the bench in the 67th minute.

That was the second game before the EFL delay and with the Championship set to get back underway later this month, it appears the Welshman is raring to go.

Speaking on the Leeds That podcast, Forshaw revealed that his teammate had been impressing in training.

He said: “Tyler Roberts looks in great shape.

“I spoke to Stu Dallas and I’d seen Tyler getting into his car and he looked lean and well. Stu said Tyler has been so sharp in training.

“He’s got some ability Tyler. He’s been unfortunate with injuries but he could play a key part couldn’t he in the last nine games.”

Forshaw, who has been missing for the majority of the season himself, added: “He’s a nice footballer. I think now he’s getting fully accustomed to the regime, the demands of the sessions, and the manager wants you to play.

“Hopefully I think his body is ready for it now.”

Leeds are top of the Championship and will be frontrunners for promotion when the 2019/20 campaign gets back underway.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have a healthy seven-point cushion over the play-offs but after their slip up last season, they’ll be determined to ensure they finish with a flourish and get the job done.

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Leeds fans and is an exciting prediction for Forshaw to make.

Roberts has shown glimpses of his brilliance this season but injuries have stopped him having much of an impact.

With question marks over Jean-Kevin Augustin’s fitness and a condensed Championship schedule, Bielsa will need the forward more than ever when things get back underway.

It appears he is ready for it.