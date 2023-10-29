Highlights Edgar Cani: Signed on loan but only played four times, contributing nothing. Became part of the controversial "sick-note six" incident.

Laurens De Bock: Brought in to solve the left-back issue but lost his spot to a 19-year-old and never played for the club again.

Yosuke Ideguchi: Signed from Japan but struggled on loan and never played a game for Leeds. Club surprisingly made a profit on his sale.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Many players have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, from both ends of the spectrum for Leeds United with both the weird and the wonderful.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive under two-time Championship winner, Daniel Farke.

The Whites have started well in the second tier and made many signings in the summer, with most proving to be highly successful additions to bolster the Germans ranks.

However, here, we take a look back through time in this piece, with Football League World's Leeds fan pundit Kris Smithlookingat the eight weirdest signings in the club's history, ranked from eight to one.

Do you agree with these picks? Would you replace any of the players on this list?

8 Edgar Cani

On 2 February 2015, Cani joined Leeds on loan for the remainder of the 2014/15 season, the deal included an option to buy. He was just one on a long-list of Massimo Cellino signings that season, after the Italian had already signed no fewer than 15 players that summer.

He continued to make additions - predominantly from Italy - in the January window, with Cani the last addition of the season. The Albanian moved from Catania but would play just four times for Leeds, scoring and assisting nothing in that time.

On 18 April 2015, Cani was one of six Cellino signings (along with Mirco Antenucci, Giuseppe Bellusci, Souleymane Doukara, Dario Del Fabro, and Marco Silvestri) who controversially pulled out of the squad with an 'injury' the day before a 2–1 loss against Charlton Athletic and became known as part of the 'sick-note six'.

7 Laurens De Bock

Leeds have struggled to fill the void left by Charlie Taylor in the left-back role for over half a decade now, with De Bock brought in to hopefully resolve the issue in the January of 2018 when he signed on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

De Bock featured in just seven games, including having an absolute shocker of a game against Derby County. He then lost his starting place to a then 19-year-old Tom Pearce, which spoke volumes.

He would never play for the club again, instead joining a number of sides on loan to run down his contract, with the likes of Oostende, Sunderland, ADO Den Haag, and Zulte Waregem playing him whilst he continued to earn a wage from Leeds until the summer of 2022.

6 Yosuke Ideguchi

On 9 January 2018, Ideguchi joined Leeds on a four-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee. The same day after signing for the Whites, he went on a half a season loan to Leeds's feeder team in Spain. The Aspire Academy owned club Cultural Leonesa with Leeds wanting to ready Ideguchi for European style football.

He struggled during that loan and despite being involved for Marcelo Bielsa in pre-season that summer, was not given a squad number. He eventually moved to German side Greuther Fürth on loan to gain further experience but would never play a game for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Surprisingly, Leeds turned a profit following the Japan international's sale back to Gamba Osaka.

5 Adryan

On 30 August 2014, after speaking highly of Adryan, former Cagliari owner Cellino negotiated a deal with his former club to terminate Adryan's loan deal, taking him to the Elland Road club on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent move.

After coming out of Brazil with a strong reputation at Flamengo, it was hoped he would do enough to earn himself a permanent switch to Leeds with an agreed transfer price of around £3 million. He started well when making his first start in a 1–1 draw against Norwich City, providing an assist for teammate Souleymane Doukara's equaliser. He followed this up against Blackpool with four key passes, two key dribbles, and an assist.

Adryan's most memorable act was an infamous one, though. His spectacular dive after he was tackled by Johnny Russell in the match between Leeds and Derby County, which Leeds won 2–0 at Elland Road. After that, he did very little for Leeds, and did not earn himself a permanent deal after 13 appearances and just those two assists.

4 Roque Junior

There was excitement at Elland Road when Peter Reid brought Roque to Leeds on loan from AC Milan, but it was short-lived as the Brazil international struggled in West Yorkshire.

The defender saw his team concede 25 times in his seven appearances, failing to win and suffering six defeats with Roque being sent off on his home debut against Birmingham City. However, he did score two goals in a League Cup game against Manchester United (Leeds lost 3–2).

His spell at Leeds was a complete disaster overall, and Leeds quickly regretted the decision. Despite that hit to his reputation, he still made eight further appearances for Brazil after leaving Leeds.

3 Granddi Ngoyi

On 26 January 2015, N'Goyi joined Leeds United on loan until the end of the 2014/15 season, with the option for the club to complete a permanent deal. Much like Cani, his time with the club was completely forgettable.

His move from Palermo did not become permanent, with Ngoyi making just one appearance for the side. On 14 April 2015, he made his debut for Leeds when he started against Norwich City in a 2–0 defeat.

He, like many of Cellino's signings that season, looked out of his depth and was never given another chance to showcase his talent. He left with many Leeds scratching their heads as to why he was ever signed in the first place.

2 Steve Morison

On face value, Morison looked like a decent addition at Elland Road, having scored prolifically for Millwall in both League One and the Championship, earning himself a move to Premier League side Norwich City. He scored nine times in 34 league games for Norwich in his first season, but in 2012/13 struggled for consistent goals, scoring just once in the league.

He was then moved on to Leeds, but the nature of the deal is what has some Leeds fans scratching their heads to this day.On the last day of the 2013 January transfer window, Morison signed for the Whites as part of a swap deal that involved Luciano Becchio moving to Norwich, as well as Norwich paying Leeds a "further undisclosed sum".

Becchio had struck 19 times in 31 games in the first half of the season and the form of the two players could not have been more contrasting. Morison would go on to score just five times in 42 games for Leeds and they swapped him for a fan favourite in a truly baffling transfer.

1 Ouasim Bouy

The theme throughout this piece has been of more recent signings whilst Leeds had been in the wilderness for some time when relegated from the Premier League and dealing with a 16-year-long exile.

Bouy perhaps best sums up that period away when he signed for the club in August 2017. Bouy arrived on a four-year deal on a free transfer from Juventus. On 27 May 2021, Bouy was released by the Whites, having failed to make a single competitive appearance for the club.

He spent two seasons away on loans at the likes of Cultural Leonesa and PEC Zwolle but would hardly train with Leeds after those moves, instead earning a heft wage to do very little in West Yorkshire. Bouy's transfer epitomises the word weird and rightfully takes top spot on this list.