Leeds United have had their fare share of transfer blunders over the years, in both the Championship and the Premier League.

This summer was a busy one for the club in the market, with the Whites intent on gaining promotion at the first time of asking under Daniel Farke.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

That business looks pretty good at the moment but past windows have seen their fair share of mistakes.

Here, we take a look back through time and at some of the worst in their history and eight of the biggest transfer flops that supporters will have quickly wanted to forget.

1 Matt Grimes

On 6 July 2016, Grimes moved to the Championship, joining Leeds United on a season-long loan from Swansea City, signed by his former manager Garry Monk and assistant Pep Clotet. It was a season as forgettable for Grimes as it was Leeds fans for his performances.

A new one for Leeds this, as they saw the player's mother tear into the club and have a go at their 'horrid' fans in a post on Facebook after a very underwhelming stint on loan. He played just 12 times for the club in that period and provided little mean worthy contribution.

To the surprise of many Leeds fans, Grimes has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Championship and been named Swansea City captain after eventually breaking through into the first-team in South Wales.

2 Tomas Brolin

Brolin was a driving force behind Sweden's Euro 92 and World Cup 94 campaigns but was nothing short of a huge flop in English football and a staple of almost every Premier League worst signings list following his move from Parma in 1995.

He arrived at the club in November with much fanfare and a hefty price tag for the time, but departed just two years and 17 starts later with his reputation in tatters. Brolin was retired at the age of just 28, following loan moves to FC Zurich and Parma and then a permanent switch to Palace, he would retire in his native country with Hudiksvalls FF.

His time at Leeds was a disaster which potentially cut his career short and he is widely regarded by Leeds fans as one of the club's worst ever players. In 2003, a poll by BBC Sport saw him voted by the club's fans as the club's worst player in living memory, with the editor joking that Brolin had given almost all of his £4.5 million fee back to the local catering industry with "dedicated munching".

3 Seth Johnson

Leeds paid £7 million to acquire Johnson in October 2001 but a series of severe injury problems restricted him to just 54 league appearances in four years at Leeds. When Johnson returned to full fitness, Leeds decided not to play him to reduce their liability for transfer fees to Derby.

He remained with the club after their relegation in 2004, and was eventually released in August 2005 to re-join Derby County. The signing proved to be a disaster for Leeds and Johnson.

Unfortunately, after moving back to Derby, Johnson did not last much longer as a professional after a knee injury finished the former England international's career at the age of 28.

4 Brenden Aaronson

If Johnson was a disaster of a signing, Aaronson hasn't been considerably better. He came to the Whites with a decent reputation from his time in Austria with RB Salzburg, and decent potential at the age of just 22, but what Leeds were served up on the pitch was not worth the reported fee of close to £25 million.

It was a huge overpay in the end, with the USMNT international scoring once and assisting a further three times in 40 appearances at Elland Road. The attacking-midfielder showed a lack of strength and physicality whilst also struggling to create consistently due to a lack of awareness and poor decision-making in the final third.

He has since been loaned to Union Berlin, meaning Leeds failed to make any money back from the signing so far as well. His time there has also been difficult and Leeds may be facing the prospect of making a significant loss on Aaronson next summer or beyond.

5 Roque Junior

There was excitement at Elland Road when Peter Reid brought Roque Junior to Leeds on loan from AC Milan, but it was short-lived as the Brazil international struggled in West Yorkshire.

The defender saw his team concede 25 times in his seven appearances, failing to win and suffering six defeats with Roque being sent off on his home debut against Birmingham City. However, he did score two goals in a League Cup game against Manchester United (Leeds lost 3–2).

His spell at Leeds was a complete disaster overall, and Leeds quickly regretted the decision. However, despite that hit to his reputation, he still made eight further appearances for Brazil after leaving Leeds.

6 Paul Rachubka

Rachubka made just six league appearances for Leeds, and went down as one of their worst ever players and signings after his stint from 2011 until 2013.

One of those six appearances was his last, in an infamous, mistake-filled clash with former club Blackpool where Leeds lost 5-0 at Elland Road.

He was dropped from the squad altogether for the next two fixtures and loaned to Tranmere Rovers not long after to attempt to recapture some form, but would never be given another opportunity by the Whites.

7 Ouasim Bouy

The theme throughout this piece has been of more recent signings whilst Leeds had been in the wilderness for some time when relegated from the Premier League and dealing with a 16-year-long exile.

Bouy perhaps best sums up that period away when he signed for the club in August 2017. Bouy arrived on a four-year deal on a free transfer from Juventus. On 27 May 2021, Bouy was released by Leeds, having failed to make a single competitive appearance for the club.

He spent two seasons away on loans at the likes of Cultural Leonesa and PEC Zwolle but would hardly train with Leeds after those moves, instead earning a heft wage to do very little in West Yorkshire. Bouy's transfer epitomises some of their failings in the market in recent times.

8 Jean-Kevin Augustin

Brolin, Johnson, and others may have been bad signings, but the club's biggest transfer blunder is one which they are currently still paying for. Augustin made just three brief sub cameos in the Championship before persistent fitness issues forced both Bielsa and Leeds’ hierarchy turn their back on the forward.

That proved to be a massive mistake. The fee Leeds paid initially was £1.7 million on loan, with another £17.7 million following promotion. They were forced to pay a large compensation package to Augustin and the full transfer fee to Leipzig after Leeds claimed "extenuating circumstances" surrounding the loan to permanent deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 10 April 2023, The Athletic reported that Leeds were ordered to pay Augustin £24.5 million in compensation for breach of contract by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber. It goes down as the worst transfer in the club's history by some distance.