It has been a strong start to life back in the Championship for Leeds United.

The Whites will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt this season, and they currently sit fifth in the table after picking up 19 points from their first 11 games.

While Daniel Farke's side have made a positive start, they are nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City.

It was a busy summer at the club with a number of incomings and outgoings following relegation from the top flight, and a host of players have made their debuts for the club this season, including the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara and Joe Rodon.

We looked back at the seven oldest players to have made their debut for Leeds.

7 Alan Thompson

Thompson joined Leeds initially on loan from Celtic in January 2007, making his debut aged 33 years and 29 days.

After impressing during his temporary spell at Elland Road, the midfielder returned on a permanent basis that summer following the club's relegation to League One, and he was named club captain.

However, Thompson fell out of favour during the course of the season, and he was loaned out to Hartlepool United before retiring at the end of the campaign, departing after scoring five goals in 25 appearances for the Whites.

6 Shane Higgs

Goalkeeper Higgs arrived at Elland Road from Wolverhampton Wanderers in July 2009, making his debut aged 33 years, three months and 29 days.

He played a key role in the Whites' promotion to the Championship in his first season at the club, but he lost his place in the team the following year after the arrival of Kasper Schmeichel.

Higgs was released by Leeds in May 2011, and after a short spell with Northampton Town in League Two, he retired in 2012.

5 Tore Andre Flo

After a career which saw Flo represent the likes of Chelsea, Rangers, Sunderland, Siena and Valerenga, the striker joined Leeds in January 2007, making his debut aged 33 years, seven months and five days.

The Norwegian went on to score four goals in 24 appearances for the Whites before announcing his retirement in March 2008.

Flo later came out of retirement to represent MK Dons and Sogndal, and he took his first steps into management with the latter in November 2021.

4 Ugo Ehiogu

Ehiogu joined Leeds on loan from Middlesbrough in November 2006, making his debut aged 34 years and 25 days.

The defender, who had previously had spells with West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, scored one goal in six appearances for the Whites before returning to the Riverside Stadium in January 2007.

Ehiogu was the Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach until his tragic passing aged 44 in April 2017.

3 Neil Sullivan

Goalkeeper Sullivan made the move to Leeds from Chelsea in June 2004, making his debut aged 34 years, five months and 14 days.

Sullivan won the Whites' Player of the Year award in his first season at the club, and he went on to make 110 appearances before being released in 2007.

The 53-year-old returned to Elland Road as academy goalkeeper coach in 2013 before stepping up to the first team coaching staff during the 2014-15 season.

Sullivan reverted back to his academy role in 2015, and he departed in 2020 after the club's promotion to the Premier League.

2 Steve Stone

After spells with Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Portsmouth, Stone joined Leeds in 2005, making his debut aged 34 years, eight months and two days.

Injuries plagued the midfielder's time at Elland Road, and he announced his retirement in December 2006, departing after scoring one goal in 15 appearances for the Whites.

Stone has since had stints as a coach at Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Burnley, and he currently works alongside Sean Dyche at Everton.

1 Steve Guppy

Guppy made the move to Leeds from Leicester City in 2004, making his debut aged 35 years, four months and 12 days.

The winger had starred for the Foxes, Port Vale and Celtic during his career, but he made just four appearances during his brief spell at Elland Road, scoring once.

Guppy went on to have stints with Stoke City, Wycombe Wanderers, DC United, Stevenage and Rochester Rhinos before retiring in 2008.