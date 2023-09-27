Many fantastic players have played for Leeds United down the years, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe perhaps two of the best the Whites currently have to offer.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive under two-time Championship winner, Daniel Farke.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, and have the resources and players which should have them among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of Farke, in spite of there being a number of high-profile departures in the summer window.

The likes of Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, Rodrigo, and Tyler Adams were part of a mass exodus which left the club somewhat depleted in the market. They are all players to have left on loan or for a small fee in the case of the Spanish striker.

Over recent years in particular, Leeds have invested heavily into their playing squad to attempt to be competitive in the top-flight, with varying degrees of success for each signing. Raphinha is one of the shining lights, of their Premier League successes under Marcelo Bielsa.

Here, we take a look at the most expensive players in the club's history and rank them from worst to best for their time at Elland Road.

7 Jean-Kevin Augustin

Augustin made just three brief sub cameos in the Championship before persistent fitness issues forced both Bielsa and Leeds’ hierarchy turn their back on the forward, which proved to be a mistake. The fee Leeds paid initially was £1.7 million on loan, with another £17.7 million following promotion.

They were forced to pay a large compensation package to Augustin and the full transfer fee to Leipzig after Leeds claimed "extenuating circumstances" surrounding the loan to permanent deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On 10 April 2023, The Athletic reported that Leeds were ordered to pay Augustin £24.5 million in compensation for breach of contract by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber. It goes down as one of the worst transfers in the club's history and has to be bottom of this list.

6 Brenden Aaronson

If Augustin was a disaster of a signing, Aaronson hasn't been considerably better. He came to the Whites with a decent reputation from his time in Austria with RB Salzburg, and decent potential at the age of just 22, but what Leeds were served up on the pitch was not worth the reported fee of close to £25 million.

It was a huge overpay in the end, with the USMNT international scoring once and assisting a further three times in 40 appearances at Elland Road. The attacking-midfielder showed a lack of strength and physicality whilst also struggling to create consistently due to a lack of awareness and poor decision-making in the final third. He has since been loaned to Union Berlin, meaning Leeds failed to make any money back from the signing.

5 Dan James

James was a somewhat divisive figure during his time at Elland Road during his first season. He played a total of 40 games prior to this season for Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa, scoring four and assisting a further five times in the process.

The 25-year-old was moved on by the Whites to Fulham due to Willy Gnonto’s arrival from FC Zurich, and in the hope of more regular game time elsewhere in the top-flight. James didn't have the best time of things in West London, scoring three and assisting a solitary goal from 23 appearances for the Cottagers and has since returned. His pace, pressing, and physical output are handy, but for £25 million, Leeds need to see more consistent output and technical quality.

James is also the only player Manchester United have turned a profit on since 2013, when Alex Ferguson left the club, which evidences that the fee was too high. Leeds are unlikely to ever make that money back themselves, so will have to hope the outlay is repaid on the field.

4 Georginio Rutter

Leeds are starting to see much more from Rutter this season after the 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games since joining from Hoffenheim in 2022/23. This season, he has already contributed well to games, scoring against Ipswich Town, scoring and assisting against Millwall, and assisting against Watford already in the opening games.

He came with a strong reputation from the Bundesliga club, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for them, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay a reported £36 million, as per Sky Sports, although it is unlikely that all of that record-fee has been paid just yet, given the conditions of the add-ons in the deal. Rutter has come to life and evidenced his technical qualities in the second tier and is still young enough to make it to a high level with Leeds, and should have resale value down the line on current trajectory, too.

3 Rodrigo

Leeds United's top scorer last season was Rodrigo, who finished with 15 goals and two assists from 35 games despite his side finishing 19th in the Premier League. However, prior to that, the Spaniard had not lived up to his then club-record £27 million fee paid to Valencia.

He had 13 goals and three assists in two seasons before that, which came in 62 appearances. For his age, with no resale value, it looked like a transfer that hadn't quite worked out. However, his displays last year almost kept Leeds in the league and cannot be ignored. Also, in terms of his raw talent and quality, Rodrigo is undeniably one of the better players on this list.

2 Luis Sinisterra

Speaking of raw talent, Sinisterra had all the tools to be a huge success at Elland Road, and could yet return at some stage to West Yorkshire. The Colombian signed last summer from Feyenoord for a reported fee in the region of £20million, as per The Athletic.

His talent was undeniable last season, and perhaps if he had remained fit more often, then the Whites would have staved off relegation, with Sinisterra notching seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions last year. He added to that against Ipswich in four games for Leeds this term, and could return from his loan from AFC Bournemouth at some stage to further prove his quality and worth to the Leeds faithful.

However, it remains to be seen how he might be welcomed back to the club next summer, should Bournemouth not pay for his services on a permanent basis.

1 Rio Ferdinand

All of Leeds' big-money signings have come in recent years, aside from Rio Ferdinand, who has to be considered the best of the lot. Ferdinand joined the Premier League club in November 2000 for £18 million, then a British transfer record as well as becoming the world's most expensive defender.

Ferdinand settled well and became an integral part of the Leeds team that reached the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League, scoring with a header in the quarter-final against Spain's Deportivo La Coruna, and would also captain the side on a number of occasions during his stint, which spanned a season-and-a-half and 73 games.

During the summer of 2022, after Ferdinand's impressive World Cup for England, Leeds accepted a bid of £29.3 million with possible performance related add-ons up to £33.3 million due to their perilous financial position, meaning he is the only player on the list that they have made a profit on so far, whilst also being one of the best players at the club during his time in West Yorkshire.