Over the years, there have been plenty of fantastic players to play on the Elland Road turf for Leeds United, with some of their current best perhaps the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, and Willy Gnonto.

Some players even achieved legendary status due to their exploits in a white shirt, but just who are the best players to ever have played for the club throughout its history?

Here, we’ve taken a look at who we think are Leeds’ seven most legendary players ever...

7 Gordon Strachan

Howard Wilkinson’s first major dip into the transfer market compares favourably with that of any manager in Leeds' history, including the great Don Revie. The purchase of Strachan from Manchester United was a major statement of intent from the Whites at the time.

In his first full season, Strachan captained Leeds to the Division Two title. In his second, he was named Footballer of the Year. In his third, he lifted the last ever Division One title and cemented himself as one of Leeds’ greatest ever players. He played 234 times for the club, scoring 45 goals in the process.

He was utilised as a right-winger or attacking midfielder and was a calming and controlling influence on the field for the club. He could dominate and dictate games, even in his 30s in West Yorkshire. Strachan remains the last captain to win the top flight for Leeds in 1992, he achieved legendary status due to that.

6 Allan Clarke

Clarke is another key figure in Revie's all-conquering outfit, enjoying a nine-year spell in West Yorkshire. In his first season, Clarke would net 26 goals, before etching himself in club folklore with goals against Juventus and Arsenal to win Leeds the Inter-Cities Fairs and FA Cups of 1971/72, but the club's pursuit of a 'double' came unstuck.

The centre-forward netted 13 as the club's top scorer in their title winning season of 1973/74, which included a 29-game unbeaten run. Clarke was also on the end of a controversial decision in Leeds' 2-0 European Cup Final defeat in Paris, where he was fouled by Franz Beckenbauer.

Revie's side would begin to break up afterward, but Clarke remained a Leeds player until 1978, scoring a further 23 goals, taking his overall tally for the club to 151 goals in 366 appearances, cementing his place as one of their greatest and most famous ever, and gaining the name 'sniffer' for his poaching ability in the process.

5 Johnny Giles

Giles originally started out his time at Leeds as a winger in 1963, but moved into the centre of midfield in 1966, filling in for Bobby Collins following the broken thighbone he suffered against Torino.

From there, Giles formed a formidable partnership with Billy Bremner in the centre of the park for Leeds, winning two first division titles under the great Don Revie, as well as an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Fairs Cups while playing in that role.

In total, the Irishman found the net 115 times in 521 appearances for Leeds before departing for West Bromwich Albion in 1975, making him a firm Elland Road stalwart and an all-time great, with fans of a certain generation likely to wax lyrical about him whenevrr the opportunitey arises.

4 Peter Lorimer

‘Lasher’ Lorimer is one of the most iconic names connected with Leeds, and was another core part of Revie’s all-conquering side of the 1960s and 70s. He made a staggering 703 appearances for the club, which places him sixth in the all-time charts.

Lorimer goes down as one of the best players ever to play for the club, be that as a winger or secondary-striker, with 238 goals in that time, too. He contributed vital goals for the club on the way to their title wins under Revie, during the club’s most successful ever period, but there is one goal that didn’t stand that will perhaps be the most notable – a wrongly-disallowed strike in the 1975 European Cup final against Bayern Munich.

Lorimer is also still the youngest ever player to play for the club at 15 years and 289 days, while being the club's all-time top scorer as well and rightfully takes his place in the top seven, in fourth spot as a true legend of the club.

3 Eddie Gray

There may be a question of what might have been for Leeds and Gray, were it not for the injuries that he endured throughout his career. The Scot ultimately won two top-flight titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, during a career that saw him play exclusively for Leeds at club level, and with distinction under Revie.

His talents could have delivered even more were it not for the fitness issues he suffered in several seasons. Even so, Gray rightfully takes the bronze medal for Leeds' greatest ever player, as he still made a staggering 577 appearances for the club, scoring 68 goals, including one many fans consider to be the club’s best ever against Burnley in the 1969/70 season.

He was always likely to feature here, as he is viewed by many as being the club’s most naturally gifted player ever. His connection with the club will remain forever, as he also took caretaker charge as manager, as well as did various media work with the club long after his retirement as a player.

2 John Charles

Perhaps unfortunate not to be named Leeds’ greatest ever player, and across two positions at that. Charles was both a world-class centre-forward as well as an incredible centre-back.

The Welshman made 327 appearances and is also second on Leeds’ all-time scoring list, Charles is a legend among supporters and second on our list of Leeds greats. Three of Leeds’ four stands at Elland Road are named after iconic centre-backs, with the West Stand honouring Charles as one.

Powerful in the air and a strong tackler, Charles was a giant of a man and imposed himself wherever he played and expertly in both boxes. The Leeds board eventually accepted a world record bid from Juventus for him to depart, but his impact whilst at Leeds cannot be stated strongly enough.

1 Billy Bremner

Bremner is the greatest and most legendary player ever to play for Leeds, and the man whose reputation and status has seen him permanently remembered at Elland Road with a statue erected outside the south-east corner in 1999 in tribute to him.

The captain of Revie’s all-conquering Leeds side of the 60s and 70s, Bremner’s influence on the side was immeasurable. Only 5'5" in frame, the diminutive midfielder made up for it in his hard work, fierce defending, precision passing, and an attitude that made him a world-class midfielder and leader. He has also been included in the Football League 100 Legends and is a member of both the English Football Hall of Fame and Scottish Football Hall of Fame

He retired from the game with 772 appearances to his name and an impressive 115 goals, along with a huge number of honours – League Cup and Fairs Cup (1968), League Championship and Charity Shield (1969), Fairs Cup (1971), FA Cup (1972), League Championship (1974). Bremner is their greatest player and captain ever, as well as one of Scotland's finest ever footballers.