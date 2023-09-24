Highlights Daniel Farke hopes to have a successful tenure as Leeds United's manager, aiming for Championship promotion like his time at Norwich City.

Peter Reid's short time as Leeds manager was plagued by financial issues, resulting in a win percentage of 27.7%.

Paul Heckingbottom and Javi Gracia also had unsuccessful stints as Leeds manager, leaving with win percentages of 25%.

Leeds United have had some popular and unpopular managers in their dugout throughout the years.

Current boss Daniel Farke will hope his time at the club can be a successful one, meaning he can be remembered in a popular way.

It has been a slow start to his tenure, as the Yorkshire side are yet to get fully going in the league.

As, whenever Leeds are in the second tier, there is an expectation that the club will be near the top of the table, fighting for promotion. Farke will hope this season is no different, and he can replicate his time at Norwich City by adding another Championship promotion to his CV.

As we wait to see how Farke’s tenure goes, here at Football League World, we have ranked Leeds’ six worst managers in order of win percentage after managing 10 or more games.

6 Peter Reid: 27.27%

Peter Reid started his managerial career at Manchester City before moving to Sunderland, where the Stadium of Light was probably considered his best rein as manager.

Reid has managed a few clubs in his career, including Leeds, whom he joined in March 2003 but left in November of the same year.

It was a tenure the 67-year-old will want to forget, as it was a time when the club was in financial ruins, with his best players being sold. He took charge of 22 games and left the club with a win percentage of 27.7%.

5 Paul Heckingbottom: 25%

Heckingbottom will be known for being the manager of Sheffield United, but before he took the hotseat at Bramall Lane, he had a spell in the dugout at one of their arch-rivals.

The Yorkshire man had done a very good job at Barnsley, and that hadn’t gone unnoticed as Leeds came calling for his services in February 2018.

His time at the club was short, but he did give plenty of their younger players a chance at the time. But the results were deemed not good enough, and four months after his appointment, he was sacked, leaving with a win percentage of 25%.

4 Javi Gracia: 25%

Gracia is the most recent Leeds manager on this list, as the Spaniard was in charge of the club at the back end of the 2022/23 season.

He came in to replace the dismissed Jesse Marsch and was given a “flexible” contract. His first game in charge saw him beat Southampton 1-0.

However, it didn’t get much better than that, and at the beginning of May, he was sacked by the club with four games remaining. He took charge of 12 games, winning three of them, meaning he had a win percentage of 25%.

3 Dick Ray: 23.52%

Dick Ray is the oldest manager on this list, as he was in charge of Leeds from 1919 to 1920.

Ray was given the role on a short-term basis and was replaced in 1920 by Arthur Fairclough. Ray continued on at Leeds, working as Fairclough’s assistant manager up until 1923.

In his short time in charge of the club, Ray managed 17 games and had a win percentage of 23.52%.

2 Eddie Gray: 23.07%

Gray has had a long-standing role with Leeds United, as he worked in the club’s youth system before being made assistant manager to David O’Leary.

Gray left the club in 2003 after Peter Reid was appointed manager, but returned after his dismissal to try and keep the club in the Premier League.

Gray was unable to do that, and in his time at the club, he oversaw 26 games, of which six were won, leaving him with a win percentage of 23.07%.

1 Uwe Rosler: 16.67%

According to win percentage over 10 games or more, Uwe Rosler is Leeds’ worst manager, as he only won two of his 12 games in charge at the club, meaning he left with a win percentage of 16.67%.

Rosler was appointed manager in May 2015, but after a stuttering start to the season, he was sacked in October of that year and replaced by Steve Evans. Apart from a spell at Fleetwood Town, Rosler hasn’t managed in England since.