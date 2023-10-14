Highlights Leeds United have had a strong start to their Championship campaign, sitting in fifth place with 19 points.

It has been a strong start to life back in the Championship for Leeds United.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they are among the early promotion front-runners in the second tier.

Daniel Farke's side head into the international break sitting fifth in the table after picking up 19 points from their first 11 league games, but they are nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City during the October international break.

A number of high-profile names left Elland Road this summer, which significantly reduced the club's wage bill, but the Whites do still have one of the highest wage bills in the Championship.

With that in mind, we ranked Leeds' six highest paid players in terms of value for money.

All figures are according to Capology, and it should be stressed that they are an estimate.

6 Junior Firpo

Firpo is Leeds' third-highest paid player, taking home £60,000 per week and £3,120,000 per year.

The defender, who joined the Whites from Barcelona in July 2021, was a fairly regular feature throughout the club's time in the top flight, but he has struggled to convince supporters at times, mainly due to performance levels and irritating injury issues.

Firpo was linked with a move to Real Betis this summer, and while he remained at Elland Road, he missed more than two months of action at the start of 23/24.

There are question marks over whether Firpo will get back into the team when he returns from injury due to Sam Byram's excellent form at left-back, and it is fair to say he has not fully delivered on his potential during his time in West Yorkshire.

5 Stuart Dallas

Dallas is Leeds' sixth-highest paid player, earning £45,000 per week and £2,340,000 per year.

The 32-year-old arrived at Elland Road from Brentford in August 2015, and he played a key role in the Whites' promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

However, it has been an incredibly frustrating time for Dallas of late, and he has not featured since April 2022 due to a serious leg injury.

There is no doubt that when fit, Dallas is worth every penny of his wages, but he is fifth on this list due to his lengthy absence.

4 Dan James

James is Leeds' joint-fourth highest paid player, receiving £50,000 per week and £2,600,000 per year.

It has been tough for the winger at Elland Road since his £25 million move from Manchester United in August 2021, and he spent last season on loan at Fulham.

James is now back in West Yorkshire, and he has been a regular so far this season, pulling in decent numbers in terms of goals and assists.

The Welshman still has some work to do to win over his doubters, but he has certainly shown this season that he can be an asset in the Championship.

3 Patrick Bamford

Bamford is Leeds' joint-highest paid player, earning an estimated £70,000 per week and £3,640,000 per year.

The striker joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in 2018, and he played a key role in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2020 before scoring 17 goals in their first season back in the top flight to earn a call-up to the England squad.

However, Bamford has struggled to replicate that form in recent years, and he has been plagued by injuries, missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old will be hoping to make an impact now he is back fit again, and there is no doubt he can be a prolific scorer at Championship level.

2 Pascal Struijk

Struijk is Leeds' fifth-highest paid player, taking home £50,000 per week and £2,600,000 per year.

The defender, who arrived at Elland Road from Ajax in 2018, has been an integral part of the team this season, starting every league game so far, while he has also worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

Belgian side Club Brugge made an approach for Struijk this summer, but Farke is said to have urged the club to keep hold of the 24-year-old, and his ability on the ball has been crucial in implementing the German's style of play.

Struijk may have gone under the radar during his time in West Yorkshire, but he has become one of the Whites' key players.

1 Georginio Rutter

Rutter is Leeds' joint-highest paid player, earning £70,000 per week and £3,640,000 per year.

The striker became the Whites' record signing when he made the move from Hoffenheim in January for a fee of £36 million, but he failed to make an impact in the Premier League.

Rutter has impressed for Leeds in the Championship so far this season, and his pace and power makes him a huge threat, but while his return of two goals and three assists in 11 appearances is decent, he has been wasteful in front of goal at times.

The 21-year-old is establishing himself as a fan favourite at Elland Road, and he is beginning to justify his price tag and high wages.