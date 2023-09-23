Considering that Leeds United are one of the biggest and most historic clubs in all of English football, especially during the 1960s and 70s, it isn't a surprise that they can count a lot of famous faces among their fanbase.

The Whites have enjoyed great success during that period, as well as winning the last Division One title in 1992. Their success was also evident during the late 90s and early 2000s when they were regularly qualifying for Europe.

Those periods may have been paramount in attracting new fans to the club, despite the club being outside the top flight for 16 years from 2004 until 2020.

They are now back in the second tier, having been relegated last season from the Premier League but are among the favourites for promotion under the management of two-time winner of the Championship, Daniel Farke.

Elland Road is always packed to the rafters with the Whites' passionate supporters, but which well-known individuals are among the most famous to support the West Yorkshire outfit? Let's take a look at celebrities that are known to be Leeds fans.

Matthew Lewis

Growing up in Horsforth, Leeds - the same place as ex-White James Milner - Lewis is a massive Leeds fan, and best known for his role in the Harry Potter movies as Neville Longbottom.

He is definitely one of the more outspoken famous Leeds fans and in 2020 he hosted the 'Doing A Leeds' podcast alongside former United striker Jermaine Beckford and has since become a part of LUTV's presenting team with the likes of Beckford and Emma Jones.

Chris Moyles

A famous face in the world of Radio mainly, Moyles presented the Radio 1 Breakfast Show for eight years in what is one of the most important jobs in the British mainstream media.

He also signalled his love for Leeds plenty of times on the airwaves as well and continues to be an avid supporter. The 49-year-old is now presenter of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

Josh Warrington

If you are a Boxing fan then you'll know all about Warrington's Leeds-inspired ring walks, which have seen the likes of Liam Cooper and other Leeds-related players join him.

Warrington comes out to the club's Marching On Together theme and has had various past and present players and managers carry his belts to ringside for him, as well as fighting three separate times at Elland Road, winning the IBF Featherweight title there from Lee Selby in 2018.

Ed Miliband

The former leader of the Labour party was born in London but moved to Leeds as a child and attended school there, which is when he became a Leeds supporter.

Miliband is still in politics as an MP for Doncaster North but takes somewhat more of a back seat now when it comes to the limelight as opposed to a few years ago when he was Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition between 2010 and 2015.

Russell Crowe

Despite being born in New Zealand and growing up in Australia, Oscar-winning actor Crowe is a self-confessed Leeds fan. He is probably the most famous worldwide, having starred in some of film's biggest spectacles such as Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, and Les Miserables.

He also narrated the Take Us Home Amazon documentary a few years ago, showcasing Leeds' rise with Marcelo Bielsa and has supported the Whites since he was a child.