Leeds United had a disappointing campaign during the 2022/23 season, having suffered relegation back to the Championship and will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

There are likely to be a number of changes at Elland Road behind the scenes this summer, with plenty still to be resolved despite the takeover of 49ers Enterprises being agreed to in recent weeks, in what Leeds fans hope is the beginning of a new era.

The first games of the season begin on August 4th, and Leeds still have no manager in place, and multiple issues with the squad need addressing.

There are plenty of first-team players in the Whites' squad who are not going to be playing Championship football next season, especially for those with reputation as top-flight players and who have played at international level.

Despite that, excitement is building ahead of the opening weekend. The division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for top-flight football by the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Southampton, Leeds, and Leicester City who suffered the drop into the second tier - three clubs with plenty of talented players at their disposal.

Leeds will face no fewer than four Yorkshire derbies, as well as some other huge clashes in a division which also added Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday to it from League One.

Who is Leeds' first game of the season?

Leeds face Cardiff City on August 6th at Elland Road to kick-start their first second tier campaign since 2020.

They will then face Birmingham City (A), West Bromwich Albion (H), and Ipswich Town (A) to round out their first month.

What fixture do Leeds have on Boxing Day?

As ever, the Christmas period is expected to be a busy and fiercely competitive one.

Leeds will play Preston North End at Deepdale on Boxing Day, whilst also playing West Brom shortly after in the busy Christmas period, too.

Who is Leeds' last match of the season against?

Leeds will hope that promotion is on the cards during their run-in, with the Whites facing Southampton at Elland Road in their final game.

Prior to that, Leeds will play, Blackburn Rovers (H), Middlesbrough (A), and QPR (A) to complete their final four games.

What else? When are Leeds' derbies in 2023/24?

Leeds play Sheffield Wednesday at home on September 2nd and away at Hillsborough on March 9th.

They also host Huddersfield Town on October 28th and make the trip across West Yorkshire on March 2nd.

Rotherham United come to Leeds on February 10th, whilst Leeds play at the New York Stadium on November 25th.

Hull also play Leeds at Elland Road on April 1st and Leeds will make the reverse trip on September 20th.