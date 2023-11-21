Highlights Lewis Bate's time at Leeds United has been underwhelming, with limited game time and poor performances since his £1.5 million move from Chelsea in 2021.

Bate's lack of impact is reflective of Leeds' problematic recruitment in recent years, hindering their progress in the Premier League.

While there is still a chance for Bate to turn things around, his impending departure symbolizes a shift in Leeds' player recruitment under new ownership.

Lewis Bate is one of seven Leeds United players with an expiring contract in 2024.

The former Chelsea youngster could walk away from Elland Road as a free agent in the summer, departing the Yorkshire outfit in extremely underwhelming circumstances.

It is looking increasingly likely that 2024 will mark the end of his time with the Whites given his lack of game time in Daniel Farke’s side.

Bate has really struggled to make a mark at Leeds since making the switch from the Blues in a deal believed to be worth £1.5 million in 2021.

It was an exciting signing at the time, with the club securing a reasonable price for a promising young star from a top team’s academy system.

How has Lewis Bate fared at Leeds United?

Bate arrived in the summer of 2021 after the club’s first full season back in the Premier League.

Leeds were hoping to kick on from their impressive ninth place finish under Marcelo Bielsa, strengthening his options with a view to once again competing in the top half of the table.

Bate was a more low-key signing, brought in with a view to the future.

The now 21-year-old arrived alongside the likes of Daniel James, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison and Kristoffer Klaesson.

It was an exciting time for Leeds, but that has not proven an exciting list of fresh faces for Bielsa’s squad.

Arguably only Harrison lived up to the billing, becoming a regular in the first team squad in the Premier League.

Bate made just three top flight appearances during two campaigns for Leeds in the division, with only one of those coming as a start.

Life back in the Championship might have been a fresh start for the midfielder.

The step down to the second tier, as well as an exodus of first team talent, could have opened the door for Bate to become a more consistent face in the Leeds team.

However, Farke has yet to use him in the Championship, and it is proving to be £1.5 million poorly spent by Leeds.

What next for Lewis Bate?

Bate’s failure to impress at Leeds is a symptom of their poor recruitment, with even their lower-stakes signings not working out over the last couple of years.

A track record this poor is a big reason why the team struggled to improve on their initially great start to life back in the Premier League.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Leeds were promptly relegated after just three years in the division, and Bate is set to walk away from the club as a free agent.

It is disappointing that the midfielder hasn’t been able to make things work, although there is still a bit of time left for him to turn everything around at Elland Road.

He was a very exciting prospect, having performed quite well at underage level for the reputable Chelsea academy sides.

But his departure will be a sign that everything has moved on from the Victor Orta era of player recruitment, with Leeds now much happier with their recent signings, like Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon, under the new structures put in place by the new American owners.