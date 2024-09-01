Leeds United are one of the biggest and most historic clubs in all of English football, especially during the period of the 1960s and 70s, which is why it isn't a surprise that they have a number of famous faces among their fanbase.

The Whites enjoyed great success during that period, as well as winning the last Division One title in 1992 under the stewardship of Howard Wilkinson. Their success was also evident during the late 90s and early 2000s when they were regularly qualifying for European football and reaching the semi-finals of major competitions amongst Europe's elite.

Those spells may have been paramount in attracting new fans to the club, despite the club being outside the top-flight for 16 years from 2004 until 2020. The city of Leeds is also the largest one-club city in Europe, which aids them in attracting local fans from a larger catchment area.

They are now back in the second tier, having been relegated two seasons ago from the Premier League but are among the favourites for promotion under the management of two-time winner of the Championship, Daniel Farke.

Elland Road is always packed to the rafters with the Whites' passionate supporters, but which well-known individuals are among the most famous to support the West Yorkshire outfit? Let's take a look at celebrities that are known to be Leeds fans.

Name Age Birthplace Best Known For Mike Tindall 45 Otley, Leeds Rugby star and member of the Royal Family Jack P Shepherd 36 Pudsey, Leeds Actor Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee 36 & 34 Dewsbury and Bramhope, Leeds Olympic Triathletes Ricky Wilson 46 Keighley, Leeds Singer and Musician Luke Humphries 29 Newbury, Berkshire Professional Darts Player Nicola Adams 41 Leeds Professional Boxer Chris Moyles 50 Leeds Radio and TV presenter Jon Richardson 41 Lancaster Comedian and TV personality Matthew Lewis 34 Horsforth, Leeds Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 54 Rudkøbing, Denmark Actor and Producer Josh Warrington 33 Leeds Professional Boxer Ed Miliband 54 London Politician and ex-Labour leader Ralph Ineson 54 York Actor and Narrator Simon Minter 31 Hertfordshire YouTube personality, member of Sidemen Russell Crowe 60 Wellington, New Zealand Actor and Narrator

1 Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall is a member of the British royal family, and the 45-year-old was born in Leeds and used to attend Elland Road in the 1990s.

Tindall was born and raised in Otley, and went on to have a highly successful career in Rugby Union, where he won 75 caps for England, whilst also enjoying plenty of success at both Bath and Gloucester.

2 Jack P Shepherd

The 36-year-old from Pudsey is known for playing David Platt in Coronation Street, which is a role he has held since 2000.

He has won various awards, including the British Soap Award for Villain of the Year in 2008 and Best Actor in 2018, respectively.

3 Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee

Among the best triathletes in the history of the sport, the Brownlee brothers are record-breakers and known for their incredible sportsmanship and talent. The brothers from Great Britain won gold and silver in Rio and hail from Leeds.

Due to that, there are various things named after them to celebrate their triumph, including a triathlon facility in Bodington Playing Fields - home to The Brownlee Centre, and the Brownlee Arms in Horsforth.

4 Ricky Wilson

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman is a fan of the Whites alongside most of his bandmates. The indie band performed a cover of 'We are the Champions' by Queen after Leeds were promoted in 2020.

Not only that, but his band's name is named after Lucas Radebe's former club in South Africa. Leeds also regularly play 'I Predict a Riot' following wins at Elland Road.

5 Luke Humphries

Speaking of the famous song, the 29-year-old's walk-on music is 'I Predict a Riot'. He won the Darts World Championship back in January for the first time and is outspoken about his admiration for Leeds.

His father, a Leeds United fan, named him Luke as an acronym for "Leeds United, Kings of Europe" and presented his trophy back in January to the Elland Road faithful.

6 Nicola Adams

Hailing from Leeds, the 41-year-old has two Olympic golds. She retired with an undefeated record as one of just seven women, and held the World Boxing Organization (WBO) female flyweight title in 2019.

She has broken many barriers as a female LGBTQA+ sports person as she became the first openly LGBTQA+ person to win an Olympic boxing medal.​​​​​​ as well.

7 Chris Moyles

A famous face in the world of Radio mainly, Moyles presented the Radio 1 Breakfast Show for eight years in what is one of the most important jobs in the British mainstream media.

He has also revealed his love for Leeds plenty of times on the airwaves as well and continues to be an avid supporter. The 50-year-old is now presenter of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

8 Jon Richardson

Probably one of the most well-known comedians in the UK currently, Richardson's profile was enhanced with his appearances on popular shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown.

Richardson took up being a fan of Leeds as a child in a bid to impress his Leeds-mad father, and it has seemingly stuck with him ever since.

9 Matthew Lewis

Growing up in Horsforth, Leeds - the same place as ex-White James Milner - Lewis is a massive Leeds fan, and best known for his role in the Harry Potter movies as Neville Longbottom.

He is definitely one of the more outspoken famous Leeds fans and, in 2020, he hosted the 'Doing A Leeds' podcast alongside former United striker Jermaine Beckford and has since become a part of LUTV's presenting team with the likes of Beckford, Michael Bridges, and Emma Jones.

10 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Award-winning Game of Thrones actor Coster-Waldau is perhaps an unexpected Leeds fan given he hails from Denmark, but he became a Whites supporter in the 1990s when visiting Elland Road.

Coster-Waldau is also a member of the Supporters Trust and spoke on the Jimmy Kimmel Show four years ago about United and revealed he sent a voicemail to Marcelo Bielsa to thank him, whilst also providing the club with voiceover on their videos as well.

11 Josh Warrington

If you are a Boxing fan, then you'll know all about Warrington's Leeds-inspired ring walks, which have seen the likes of Lucas Radebe and Liam Cooper among other Leeds-related players and figures join him.

Warrington comes out to the club's Marching On Together theme and has had various past and present players and managers carry his belts to ringside for him, as well as fighting three separate times at Elland Road, winning the IBF Featherweight title there from Lee Selby in 2018.

12 Ed Miliband

The former leader of the Labour Party was born in London but moved to Leeds as a child and attended school there, which is when he became a Leeds supporter.

Miliband is still in politics as an MP for Doncaster North but takes somewhat more of a back seat now when it comes to the limelight, as opposed to a few years ago when he was Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition between 2010 and 2015.

13 Ralph Ineson

Best-known for his role in The Office as Chris Finch, Ineson's voice is widely-recognised from television, movies and adverts.

Ineson, like Coster-Waldau, appeared on Game of Thrones, but is himself Leeds born and bred, and is well known to be a supporter of the club, also providing voiceover for the club in the past, too.

14 Simon Minter

Better known as 'Miniminter' online, Minter is part of the Sidemen online group that have amassed over 20 million YouTube subscribers on their main channel, with Minter himself having over 17 million subscribers across his three channels on the platform.

Minter regularly mentions Leeds in his videos and broadcasts and despite growing up in Watford, he is a fan of the Whiets through his mother's side of the family.

15 Russell Crowe

Despite being born in New Zealand and growing up in Australia, Oscar-winning actor Crowe is a self-confessed Leeds fan. He is probably the most famous worldwide, having starred in some of film's biggest spectacles, such as Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, and Les Miserables.

He also narrated the Take Us Home Amazon documentary a few years ago, showcasing Leeds' rise with Bielsa and has supported the Whites since he was a child. He is also involved with the club's hierarchy, as one of the investors backing the 49ers Enterprises group.