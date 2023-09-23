Highlights Leeds United has a rich history of talented wingers, with players like Harry Kewell, Jack Harrison, and Max Gradel standing out.

Raphinha's impressive performances helped Leeds stay in the Premier League and earned him a move to Barcelona, solidifying his place in Elland Road folklore.

Eddie Gray and Peter Lorimer, naturally, rank as the top-two.

Many great wingers have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with the likes of Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville perhaps two of the current best Leeds United have to offer.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive under two-time Championship winner, Daniel Farke.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season but have still retained many high-quality wide players, and they may be key for the current campaign.

Despite losing Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, Leeds are well stocked out wide: Summerville, Gnonto, Dan James, Jaidon Anthony, Ian Poveda and Georginio Rutter are all capable of playing in the winger spots for Farke.

However, here, we take a look back through time in this piece, with Football League World's Leeds fan pundit Kris Smithlookingat the 12 best wingers in the club's history, ranked from 12 to one.

12 Harry Kewell

A player who, on natural talent alone, would rank much higher on this list, but who tarnished his legacy following a move to Galatasaray, after he departed for the Turkish club in 2008 from Liverpool. Kewell's move was controversial as he was a Leeds player when two of their fans (Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight) were murdered in attacks before a UEFA Cup semi-final against Galatasaray in Istanbul in April 2000.

Kewell was much loved during his stint in West Yorkshire prior to that transfer, though. The Australian came through the club's academy and played 236 times for Leeds, scoring 61 times and providing a further 27 assists. He was a key player during their seasons spent in European competition either side of the millennia. The 44-year-old is now a first-team coach with Scottish giants Celtic.

11 Jack Harrison

A player who remains contracted to Leeds, Harrison enjoyed three successive loans to Elland Road from Manchester City, but the third of which contained an option-to-buy clause, which Leeds activated in 2021. Harrison has since gone on to make 206 appearances for Leeds in his five-year stint, scoring 34 goals and registering a further 32 assists in the process. However, he took some time to get going at Elland Road, but became a reliable contributor as he developed each season under Marcelo Bielsa.

He continued to be a key player following Bielsa's departure but has since joined Everton in the wake of Leeds' relegation, in order to remain a top-flight player. The 26-year-old joined the Toffees this summer on a season-long loan, meaning his career with Leeds may not be over yet. Harrison has five years left on his deal with Leeds until the summer of 2028.

10 Max Gradel

Gradel was electric on the wing for Leeds, with his lightning pace making him an absolutely devastating player for the Whites at both League One and Championship level. The Ivorian was part of a brilliant frontline during Simon Grayson’s tenure and picked up the Player of the Season award in his final full season where Leeds scored 81 goals as a team in the league, which speaks for itself.

An integral part of the team with his pace and finishing providing all sorts of problems and headaches for opposing full-backs. The 35-year-old continues to play now, with Gaziantep FK in the Turkish Süper Lig, but will always be remembered fondly at Leeds, having scored or assisted 38 goals in 84 games for the club.

9 Arthur Graham

Graham played with distinction for Leeds and Aberdeen, but joined Leeds at the start of the 1977/78 season from the Scottish giants. He went on to score a total of 47 goals in 260 appearances for Leeds over six seasons, including a hat-trick against Birmingham City on 14 January 1978 - the first hat-trick to be scored by a Leeds United player in any competition for nearly five years.

He was something of a fan favourite at Elland Road, remaining with the club after Leeds were relegated to the Second Division in the 1981/82 season, but after failing to regain their status in the top-flight in 1982/83, and Graham was subsequently sold to Manchester United that August.

8 Robert Snodgrass

Snodgrass earnt himself a strong reputation at Elland Road, with many Leeds fans coining the phrase "keep calm and give it to Snoddy." This was especially true during his final season in League One, where he registered 15 assists. Overall, he scored 41 times for the club and registered another 40 assists in 191 games in West Yorkshire.

His left foot was a wand and the 36-year-old made up for his slight lack of pace with quality deliveries and cutting in his trademark style from the right to shoot or cross towards the back post. His set-piece deliveries were also top drawer, and the Scot is now a free agent, having recently left Hearts.

7 Albert Johanneson

Johanneson moved to Leeds from South Africa in 1961, and became one of the first black players to compete in English football’s top-flight. He would certainly go on to make an impression as well, with 67 goals in around 200 appearances for the club, becoming a popular figure in West Yorkshire in the process.

Having helped the club to the 1965 FA Cup final, Johanneson was also the first player of African heritage to play in a final at Wembley, making him something of a trailblazer in a number of ways. His legacy at Elland Road is evidently still felt to this day.

6 Lee Bowyer

Another player who was synonymous with Leeds’ success to head to the latter stages of the Champions League around the millennium, Bowyer made a fantastic 236 appearances for the club, where he scored 53 goals and notched a further 18 assists, as a right-winger or attacking-midfielder.

In terms of Leeds’ Champions League journey, Bowyer was integral under David O'Leary as he was collecting Player of the Season awards in the seasons Leeds made it to the latter stages of the competition. The most memorable moment for him would be a free-kick against Barcelona, as his effort looped into the top corner after just five minutes to give Leeds the lead in a 1-1 draw. He has since retired and turned to coaching with Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, and now Montserrat.

5 Gordon Strachan

Howard Wilkinson’s first major dip into the transfer market compares favourably with that of any manager in Leeds' history, including the great Don Revie. The purchase of Gordon Strachan from Manchester United was a major statement of intent from the Whites.

In his first full season, Strachan captained Leeds to the Division Two title. In his second, he was named Footballer of the Year. In his third, he lifted the last ever Division One title and cemented himself as one of Leeds’ greatest ever players. He played 234 times for the club, scoring 45 goals in the process. He was utilised much like Bowyer: as a right-winger or attacking-midfielder.

4 Gary Speed

Coming through the youth ranks at Leeds, Speed played a key role in the resurgence of the club in the late 1980s and early 90s. The Welshman won both the second-tier title in 1990, and the top-flight title in 1992, during his time with Leeds, and scored 57 goals in 312 games for Leeds, a portion of which would go towards the record of most appearances in the Premier League, which he held for some time.

Speed was an academy product of Leeds, and played for Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers, Everton, and Sheffield United with distinction. Since retirement, he looked to be well on his way to rejuvenating football in his native Wales as National Team manager at the time of his tragic and premature death in 2011, and his impact prior to that, means he will forever be fondly remembered by those connected with Leeds, and football as a whole.

3 Raphinha

Raphinha’s dazzling form in the 2021-22 season helped keep Leeds in the Premier League and earned him his dream move to Barcelona for a reported fee of around £55million, per Sky Sports. The Brazilian international spent only two seasons with the club, but wrote his name in Elland Road folklore forever in securing survival. He scored 17 and assisted a further 12 in his 67 games for the club.

His career has gone from strength to strength since, scoring 10 goals and collecting 12 assists last season for Barcelona in 50 games, whilst also making himself a regular for the Brazil national team, including an inclusion in their World Cup squad last November.

2 Peter Lorimer

‘Lasher’ Lorimer is one of the most iconic names connected with Leeds, and was a core part of Don Revie’s all-conquering side of the 1960s and 70s. He made a staggering 703 appearances for the club, which places him sixth in the all-time charts. Lorimer goes down as one of the best players ever to play for the club, be that as a winger or secondary-striker, with 238 goals in that time, too.

He contributed vital goals for the club on the way to their title wins under Revie, during the club’s most successful ever period, but there is one goal that didn’t stand that will perhaps be the most notable – a wrongly-disallowed strike in the 1975 European Cup final against Bayern Munich.

Lorimer is also still the youngest ever player to play for the club at 15 years and 289 days, while being the club's all-time top scorer as well.

1 Eddie Gray

There may be a question of what might have been for Leeds and Gray, were it not for the injuries that he endured throughout his career. The Scot ultimately won two top-flight titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, during a career that saw him play exclusively for Leeds at club level, where his talents could have delivered even more were it not for the fitness issues he suffered in several seasons.

Even so, Gray still made a staggering 577 appearances for the club, scoring 68 goals, including one many fans consider to be the club’s best ever against Burnley in the 1969/70 season. He was always going to feature here, as he is viewed by many as being the club’s most naturally gifted player ever. His connection with the club will remain forever, as he also took caretaker charge, as well as did various media work with the club long after his retirement as a player.