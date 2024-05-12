Highlights Leeds' loan deal for Zan Benedicic was a major flop, leading to his career spiraling down quickly.

Massimo Cellino spent three years as the owner of Leeds United, and signed a number of flops during this time. However, very few were as laughably disappointing as the loan deal for Zan Benedicic.

Leeds went through six managers in three years with Cellino at the helm, and the club brought in 26 different players on permanent deals in order to cement their return to the Premier League after a decade away.

This also included a hefty number of loan deals from different clubs all over Europe. This included one move in 2014 from Serie A, a league which Cellino knew very well from his time as the owner of Cagliari in Italy.

Benedicic joined Leeds on loan from AC Milan

In the summer of 2014, Leeds signed one of the most impressive young players at Italian giants AC Milan. Young midfielder Benedicic had impressed for the Milan youth teams leading up to the season, and even earned himself a spot on the club's pre-season tour.

Then only 18 years old, he had a bright future at the club. He was already capped by the Slovenia under-21 side at the time, with a single goal to his name in 2013 against Bulgaria. If he impressed in the first team somewhere, then there was a good chance the midfielder would eventually find himself called up to the senior squad.

Benedicic joined Leeds in August 2014, before he made his debut for AC Milan. He was one of 19 different signings to join the club that season, which included EFL legends like Billy Sharp, Sol Bamba and Liam Cooper. However, the Milan midfielder came in with high hopes, as then manager David Hockiday described him as having huge "potential".

“Zan is a versatile, strong and technical midfield player. He has massive potential and comes highly recommended by AC Milan,” he told Leeds' website after signing the youngster.

Despite signing on a season-long loan, the Slovenian's career at Leeds ended much, much sooner than he ever would have imagined.

One Championship outing for Benedicic