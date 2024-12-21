Wrexham are the latest club being credited with an interest in taking Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt on loan in January, with the Welsh club actively seeking striking reinforcements.

This has been revealed by the Wrexham Insider in an interview with Graeme Bailey, who claimed that after Wrexham were linked with an audacious move to sign Patrick Bamford, they are interested in a Leeds forward. That man is Gelhardt.

They'll face stern competition from Championship side QPR who, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, are also hoping to win the race for Gelhardt's signature in January.

Gelhardt has fallen down the pecking order at Leeds this season amid injury and finds himself behind a whole host of striking options, although it is believed that it will be an intense race to sign the Wigan Athletic academy graduate.

Joe Gelhardt is a more realistic target for Wrexham

After an audacious link to Bamford, who Capology estimate is taking home £70,000-a-week, Gelhardt appears to be a much more modest target given he's estimated to be earning £15,000 per week.

That could certainly be something that's achievable for Wrexham, who are one of the most financially-backed clubs in the EFL, but given the level of competition for his signature, only being able to offer League One football could prove to be their undoing.

That's a sentiment echoed by Bailey who, speaking to Wrexham Insider, said: "Patrick Bamford is an interesting name, but whilst Wrexham have a big budget, I don’t see how they could afford Bamford who is still on a Premier League contract.

"I do expect Wrexham to do something and I am actually told they could raid Leeds for another player, as they like Joe Gelhardt, although they are not alone and it would not be easy to land him either."

Beating off Championship competition may prove tricky for Wrexham

Although Gelhardt has fallen well out of favour at Elland Road, it seems unthinkable to think he will drop into League One, especially with a whole host of Championship clubs undoubtedly happy to take a player of his calibre.

Joe Gelhardt Leeds United stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 57 3 5 (Correct as of December 21st, 2024)

Wrexham have the allure of the current owners and financial backing which makes the move possible, and the likes of Birmingham have before pulled off some huge signings in League One like Jay Stansfield, something the Red Dragons are looking to emulate.

Beating off competition from the likes of QPR may just be a bridge too far for them though, especially as Gelhardt has never before dropped into League One, so with higher offers likely to be on the table, a move across the border into Wales seems highly improbable.

As such, Wrexham may have to focus their striking efforts elsewhere, and according to Bailey they've been "offered a host of names."