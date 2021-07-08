Leeds United wrap up transfer agreement with EFL side

Wigan Athletic midfielder, Sean McGurk, has joined Leeds United on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Leeds have laid a heavy focus on bolstering their academy on the back of Marcelo Bielsa’s appointment as head coach, with McGurk the latest in a long list of additions.

McGurk has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road and will be looking to make inroads into the first-team between now and 2024.

The 18-year-old never made an appearance for the Wigan senior side, but thrived in the under-18s in 2020/21, with 13 goals as the Latics won another league title.

As Leeds confirmed the midfielder’s arrival at Elland Road, they announced that McGurk would initially link up with Mark Jackson’s under-23 outfit in West Yorkshire.

There, he will reunite with another former Wigan academy graduate in the form of Joe Gelhardt.

Gelhardt was signed by Leeds last summer, with the Whites winning the race to sign the forward on the back of his breakthrough season with Wigan.

The 19-year-old’s maiden season at Leeds was an impressive one, despite the fact he failed to play a minute of Premier League football.

Gelhardt struck 11 times for the under-23s in the Premier League 2 Division 2, helping Leeds to promotion and the title. He was also an unused substitute in the Premier League on eight occasions.

The Verdict

McGurk is a player that Leeds have had on their radar for a long time, with the midfielder’s form in the youth setup at Wigan really catching the eye.

The teenager arrives with a reputation for scoring goals, with Leeds hoping to really elevate his potential in the Premier League 2.

There’s the potential there for this to be a really impressive piece of business for the Premier League side, just as their capture of Gelhardt is looking at this early stage.

