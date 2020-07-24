Leeds United wrap up signing ahead of Premier League return

Illan Meslier has completed a permanent move to Leeds United, with the goalkeeper set to stay at Elland Road long-term.

Leeds took a chance on Meslier on loan at the start of the 2019/20 season, but the Lorient loanee has impressed and an option has been taken to make this deal permanent.

A club announcement has confirmed that Meslier has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road, which keeps the 20-year-old around until the summer of 2023 at least.

The first part of the season was difficult for Meslier and he watched on as Kiko Casilla excelled in the Whites’ goal.

He debuted against Arsenal in the FA Cup and impressed, which led to little concern from the Leeds fans when Meslier was thrust into the starting line-up at the end of February on the back of Casilla’s suspension.

Since then, Meslier has made 10 appearances in the Championship and kept seven clean sheets, establishing himself as Marcelo Bielsa’s first choice during the Championship run-in.

In the fixtures that ‘mattered’, Meslier was first choice, only making way at Derby County for Casilla, when Leeds had the title wrapped up.

He returned on Wednesday night to face Charlton Athletic as Leeds won 4-0.

The Verdict

This is a great piece of business for Leeds and they will be delighted to see Meslier commit his long-term future to the Whites.

At only 20, the Frenchman’s quality is even more admirable and, in the future years, we are surely going to see a fine young goalkeeper moulded.

Whether he is ready for the Premier League, we will have to see, but this deal makes perfect sense.

Thoughts? Let us know!