Leeds United wrap up fresh deal for current midfielder

Bobby Kamwa has handed Leeds United a boost by committing his future to the club.

Leeds are yet to hand Kamwa a route into the first-team under Marcelo Bielsa, but he’s been making waves in the under-23s under Carlos Corberan and has had a positive impact since coming back from injury.

And, today Leeds have confirmed that the midfielder has committed to a new contract.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

Taking to their official website, Leeds have confirmed that Kamwa, 20, has signed two-year deal and will be sticking around at Elland Road until the summer of 2022.

Over the course of Bielsa’s tenure in-charge at Elland Road, a number of youngsters have been blooded in the first-team.

Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Clarke (now departed), Jordan Stevens, Alfie McCalmont and Robbie Gotts are amongst the standout players to feature for Bielsa, whilst other young players have been given key first-team roles.

Kalvin Phillips is the obvious place to start, with the side built around the 24-year-old, Ben White is just 22 but a regular, whilst Tyler Roberts, 21, is seeing his role in the squad grow.

These players have played a role in putting Leeds on the brink of promotion over the course of the last two seasons.

The Verdict

This is good news for Leeds United Football Club.

Their academy has been superb in recent years and their impressive youngsters have allowed Bielsa to carry a trimmed squad over his two years at Leeds.

Kamwa hasn’t got a chance, but this deal, given his age, suggests there’s faith in him to get that chance by the time he’s 22.

He’s working his way back after a tough injury and this could be the extra kick he needs to get to where he wants to be.

Thoughts? Let us know!