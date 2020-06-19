Leeds United wrap up five-fold player deal ahead of Championship restart

Gaetano Berardi has handed Leeds United a boost by penning a short-term contract extension to see him through until the end of the 2019/20 season, whilst Jack Harrison, Ben White, Helder Costa and Illan Meslier have all had their loan deals extended.

Leeds’ season will spill well into the summer following a three-month postponement, which complicated a number of players’ futures at Elland Road.

Berardi was amongst those, with his deal expiring on June 30th. However, Leeds have confirmed that his deal has been extended until the remaining nine games – plus potential play-off campaign – are played.

In addition to that, four of Leeds’ five loanees will be sticking at Elland Road for the run-in, with Harrison, White, Costa and Meslier all set for a key role as Leeds push for promotion.

The one player who hasn’t seen his loan deal extended is Jean-Kevin Augustin, with the 23-year-old struggling to reach full fitness since linking up with Marcelo Bielsa’s squad in January.

Leeds resume their Championship season on Sunday when they travel to Cardiff City.

Bielsa’s side are top of the Championship table, battling West Brom for the title and aiming to hold the likes of Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest off.

The Verdict

This is great news for Leeds, who will be relying on Berardi, Harrison, White, Costa and Meslier to get them over the line in the race for promotion.

Berardi is the perfect squad player to have around, whilst the other four are all starters in Bielsa’s best side.

As for Augustin, these deals cast his future at Leeds into real doubt.

