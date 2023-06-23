Leeds United are at the start of what is expected to be a very busy summer for the football club.

The club is yet to find a permanent new manager, but the process is believed to be coming to an end soon, with the club hopeful of finding the right manager.

While the Yorkshire club are facing a summer where many of their big-name players are attracting transfer interest due to them being in the Championship.

However, one player who is likely to be kept on at the club is striker Patrick Bamford, but this may not all be good news for the club.

The 29-year-old’ stock in the last few years has significantly fallen, due to injuries and him not hitting the same heights as previous years.

So, while he may be kept on at the club, Leeds need to address their forward line this summer and one player they should look to target is Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Dennis.

Who is Emmanuel Dennis?

The 25-year-old has recently burst onto the scene in English football, having joined Watford in 2021 from Club Brugge.

The striker joined Ukraine side Zorya Lugansk on a free transfer in 2016, but he only stayed a season at the club. In those 12 months, he scored six times in 26 appearances.

Dennis signed for Club Brugge in 2017, and in his first four seasons, he was an important player for the Belgian club. The 25-year-old scored 29 times and registered 13 assists in 116 outings for the club.

But in January 2021, the Belgian side decided to send Dennis out on loan for the final six months of the season, joining German side FC Koln.

He returned to the club, and that summer he joined the Hornets, where he stayed for a season and scored 10 goals in 37 games in all competitions.

Watford were relegated to the Championship, and promoted side Nottingham Forest swooped in and signed the forward.

However, it wasn’t a great season for the forward, as he only grabbed two goals in 25 games, and most of them were substitute appearances.

Why should Leeds United sign Emmanuel Dennis?

So, it has been reported by The Athletic, that it is highly likely Dennis will leave the Premier League club this summer.

It adds that the representatives of the player have begun the process of searching for a new club, with the 25-year-old interested in a move if the right opportunity comes along.

It is unclear how much Forest would be asking for, but he is a player that should be of interest to Leeds.

In his short time in England, Dennis has proven to be a striker that is deadly in front of goal and one that has gone under the radar of other teams.

Leeds need to add some more threat to the attack this summer, and with options possibly limited as they are a Championship team, a move for Dennis seems wise.

The forward lost his way at Forest and is in need of finding a new team, and while it is unclear if he would drop down to the Championship, a move to Leeds could be the springboard the player needs.

At this stage, it hasn’t been reported what fee Forest would want or if they would consider a loan move. Leeds could consider signing the 25-year-old on a season-long loan and seeing how the season unfolds with him at the club.

But, under the right manager and with good players around him, Dennis could be a real threat at Championship level.