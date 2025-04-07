Leeds United will be without Pascal Struijk for the trip to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, and there are fears the defender will miss the rest of the season.

The Whites have slipped to third in the Championship after a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Championship Table (as of 7/4/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Burnley 40 43 84 2 Sheffield United 40 26 83 3 Leeds United 40 51 82

That came at a further cost as well, as Struijk was replaced late on after picking up an injury, with Max Wober coming on to replace the Dutchman.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, boss Daniel Farke shared an update on Struijk, as he admitted there is a possibility that the left-footer will be absent for the remainder of the campaign.

“Pascal Struijk will definitely miss the two games this week, we need to wait for some further assessments. He got a knock on his foot and the fear is there could be a little fracture. That would mean the season is over for him. We still hope for the best of course but he'll definitely be out for the next two games.”

With Struijk missing at Middlesbrough, Farke has the option of dropping Ethan Ampadu back into central defence, although Joe Rothwell’s own injury means the skipper may be needed in midfield.

If that’s the case, Wober could step in as a like-for-like replacement, although the Austrian international has had an injury-hit season of his own.

Leeds United have the squad to cope with Pascal Struijk injury

There’s no denying this is a big blow, as Struijk is a brilliant defender at this level, and he has shown his class over the past few years.

As well as that, he brings a nice balance to the team with his ability to play out from the back, and his left-foot ensures they can build-up play effectively down that side of the pitch.

But, whilst it’s a setback, the reality is that Leeds still have quality to come into the XI.

Wober may not have played as much as he wanted this season, but this is a player who has won 30 caps for his country, and he has played for the likes of Ajax, Salzburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach, so he has excellent pedigree.

Alternatively, Ampadu proved last season that he can form a great partnership with Joe Rodon, so Leeds do have cover for Struijk.

Now, it’s down to whoever is selected to step up and take the opportunity that comes their way.

There’s no getting away from the fact the pressure is building, and three successive draws is not good enough at this stage of the season.

Farke and the players will still believe a top two finish is possible, but now they need to show it - starting with the difficult trip to Boro.