Every club in the Championship will look to utilise the loan market over the course of the season as they strive for success.

There are numerous examples over the years of Premier League clubs sending out exciting talent to the EFL, and it turns out to be the making of young players.

So, it’s a system that works for all parties, and it will continue to play a key role in shaping the careers of players and helping clubs achieve their objectives on the pitch.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson failed to fulfil his potential after breaking through at Man Utd

However, like all transfers, there are loan moves that don’t work, and there is an added risk that comes with signing young players, as you’re not sure how they will adapt to a new environment.

And, it’s fair to say that both Wolves and Leeds got it wrong when it came to Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

In theory, the left-back looked like a shrewd signing for Wolves, when they brought the player to Molineux in the summer of 2016.

Borthwick-Jackson had made 14 appearances in all competitions for Man Utd in the previous campaign, and he had generally looked comfortable as part of Louis van Gaal’s side.

He was highly rated by staff at Old Trafford and had represented England at various youth levels, so there was hope that this move could get him the regular football he needed before returning to the Red Devils.

Instead, Borthwick-Jackson barely played. He featured in seven games, six of which were in the league, and he did not impress.

In fairness, Wolves were a chaotic club at the time. After a late takeover in pre-season, Walter Zenga began the season, with Rob Edwards taking a few games before Paul Lambert finished the season in the dugout.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson career stats bycCompetition (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Premier League 10 Championship 7 League One 91 League Two 37 Scottish Premiership 4 Ekstraklasa 2 Champions League 1

So, that couldn’t have helped, but Borthwick-Jackson didn’t do himself justice in the opportunities he was afforded, and he ended up returning to play for United’s reserve side even though his loan wasn’t cancelled.

Given how his time with Wolves went, the spotlight was on Borthwick-Jackson when a loan to Leeds was sorted for the following season.

Unfortunately, a similar theme followed. Once again, the left-back couldn’t get near the XI on a regular basis, as he made one league appearance for the Whites, and five more in the cup competitions.

Given the situation, it was no surprise when Leeds agreed to terminate Borthwick-Jackson’ loan in January, and the defender wouldn’t appear in the top two tiers of English football again.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s career since Leeds United exit

Unsurprisingly, Borthwick-Jackson’s next move saw him drop a level, and he would have spells with Scunthorpe, Tranmere and Oldham, before a permanent deal with the Latics followed after his Man Utd contract had expired.

The left-footer then went on to play for Burton Albion and Slask Wrocław, and he had a loan stint with Ross County from the Polish outfit.

His contract with Slask Wrocław was mutually terminated in 2024, and Borthwick-Jackson, who is now 28, hasn’t returned to the professional game since.

From the perspective of Wolves and Leeds, they clearly felt he was a talented player who could flourish in the Championship, but his career didn’t work out in the way that many expected.