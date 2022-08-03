Leeds United, Wolves and Leicester City join multi-club transfer chase for Burnley man

Three more clubs have entered the transfer hunt for Burnley attacker Maxwel Cornet, with Leeds United, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers all keeping tabs on the Ivorian, according to Graeme Bailey of 90min.

The 25-year-old is at the centre of a very competitive battle between multiple Premier League clubs, who are keen to add the forward who scored nine times for the Clarets last season to their squad.

Fulham, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Everton have all registered their interest in recent weeks, whilst West Ham United are believed to be in talks with the Lancashire outfit in an attempt to bring Cornet to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have had an opening bid for Cornet rejected, per The Guardian, thought to be around the £17 million mark. Cornet has a £17.5 million release clause following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, although reporter Alan Nixon claimed last week that due to that figure being made public, the Clarets hierarchy have declared the agreement null and void.

More clubs are now entering the running for Cornet though, with Wolves, Leicester and Leeds all keeping an eye on goings on surrounding the versatile forward with a view to potentially making their own moves.

The Verdict

Cornet looks to be a man in-demand, and from what he did last season in his debut Premier League campaign, it is really no surprise.

Many would have expected a deal for the Ivory Coast international to be tied up already, but that’s not the case – although Burnley seemingly look powerless to stop him from departing if his release clause is still active.

It’s hard to pin down one particular club out of the eight that have now been linked with a transfer move that would best suit Cornet, but it’s clear that he can do a job for most teams on the strength of what he did in 2021-22.

With so many clubs believed to be in the running, this one could go on late into the transfer window, but as of now it’s seemingly only West Ham who have made an official offer.