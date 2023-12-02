Highlights Leeds United's decision to retain Kalvin Phillips in the 2019 summer transfer window proved crucial for their promotion to the Premier League and subsequent success.

Phillips' impressive performances under Marcelo Bielsa led to high-profile interest from Premier League sides, but Leeds held firm and signed him to a long-term deal.

Phillips' move to Manchester City in 2022 hasn't gone as planned, and a fresh start at a top-flight club could benefit both him and potential suitors.

So often in football, one transfer has the potential to create a significant domino effect on the trajectory of a club's path, as well as what occurs in a specific player's career over the years that follow a crucial decision.

Turning the clock back to the end of the 2018/19 Championship season, where Leeds United ran the likes of Norwich City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa among others so close in their bid to end a long hiatus from the Premier League, but all three clubs would be promoted at the Whites' expense.

Championship Table (Conclusion of 2018/19) * (Aston Villa play-off winners) Team P GD Pts 1 Norwich City 46 36 94 2 Sheffield United 46 37 89 3 Leeds United 46 23 83 4 West Brom 46 25 80 5 Aston Villa* 46 21 76 5 Derby County 46 15 74

However, such was the impressive performances by a number of players across Marcelo Bielsa's first two seasons at Elland Road that were spent in the second tier, interest in a number of players was rife.

One of those happened to be current England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who well and truly came into his own under 'El Loco' in West Yorkshire.

Why was the 2019 summer transfer window so significant for Kalvin Phillips and Leeds United?

As previously mentioned, Villa were promoted through the play-offs in May 2019 and upon their own return to the top flight, needed reinforcements as a significant number of loanees were due to return to parent clubs and out-of-contract players set to be released. Although the likes of Jack Grealish, current captain John McGinn, and the experienced Conor Hourihane would all go on to play a significant number of games for Dean Smith's side in the top-flight.

As a result of Leeds and Villa being embroiled in some feisty and dramatic encounters that season, the links continued through a tense transfer window for Whites supporters, as their academy product was so often linked with a move down to Villa Park, which if successful could have mounted up to a £20m fee for the then 23-year-old.

Thankfully for those of a Leeds persuasion, no deal was struck and Villa instead opted for the signing of a man who would also later win promotion in the Championship play-off final in the form of Marvelous Nakamba.

The situation regarding Phillips would then see an even greater development, as just weeks into the following season, the central midfielder put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal.

"Over the course of the summer transfer window, Phillips was subject to high profile interest from a number of Premier League sides, with the club rebuffing multiple offers in excess of £20m.

"The club maintained throughout that Phillips would not be sold, with the midfielder being integral to plans for the future, and the immediate goal of securing top flight football," The club stated upon the deal being signed.

The Leeds board were true to their word, as just ten months later, Phillips was again instrumental in the club's title-winning season of 2019/20, where they accumulated 93 points, as he would garner two goals and assists from 37 league games.

How did Kalvin Phillips perform in the Premier League for Leeds United?

In the two seasons that followed, the midfielder's stock continued to rise as Leeds became an entertaining addition to the top flight back in 2020/21 and Bielsa guided them to a ninth-place finish. Such was the consistency of Phillips' performances for United, he was named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for EURO 2020, playing in every game as England would ultimately lose the final on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

The following season was a whirlwind for Leeds, as Bielsa was sacked in March 2022 and replaced by Jesse Marsch, who kept the club in the top-flight with a 2-1 win at Brentford on the final day thanks to a 94th-minute winner from Jack Harrison.

What has happened to Kalvin Phillips since his departure from Leeds United?

In the modern game, it's hard for any player to balance their outlook on loyalty to their hometown club with the potential of winning trophies. Therefore, it's hard to blame Phillips for making the decision to depart for Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a reported £45m fee, three times as much of what Villa were prepared to pay three summers beforehand.

However, circumstances haven't gone the way Phillips envisaged, and despite City's treble-winning exploits under Pep Guardiola, the 27-year-old spoke at length in the summer about his struggles after starting just two Premier League games for the Etihad Stadium-based outfit.

"The only time that I've felt down about the situation was when Man City played Leicester and I came on for about half an hour, but I was rubbish,"

"I can remember going home and I was so upset with myself that I started crying." He added.

"I got on the phone and messaged Marcelo Bielsa and asked if I could speak to him,"

"It was just good to have a chat and he basically told me that I have the ability, it's just down to confidence and being positive. And since that conversation I've been as positive as I can." Phillips continued.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 234 14 13 Manchester City* 29 - - England* 31 1 - Kalvin Phillips career stats via Transfermarkt, as of November 27th 2023

What next for Kalvin Phillips?

It seems right that a fresh start is needed for Phillips, who has only played 89 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Given his ability, a club in the top-flight with European ambitions or in need of a midfielder with his attributes could do a lot worse than pursuing Phillips, with the likes of Newcastle United, who have suffered a major injury crisis this season, one of the sides linked with his services.

This would also benefit the chances of us seeing another breakthrough talent from the EFL represented at the upcoming European Championships in Germany.