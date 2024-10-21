Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto is expected to be fit for Tuesday night’s game against Watford.

This is according to Daniel Farke, who revealed the latest injury news in his pre-match press conference to BBC journalist Adam Pope.

Gnonto has been a vital figure once again this season, even though he didn't exactly make too much of an impact against Sheffield United on Friday.

He was even substituted in the 68th minute against the Blades, shortly before Leeds scored their opener through Pascal Struijk.

Despite not being on the pitch for the two goals against Chris Wilder's side, he remains an integral figure at Elland Road, having made plenty of goalscoring contributions for the West Yorkshire club during the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Willy Gnonto's 2024/25 campaign for Leeds United (As of October 21st, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 4

His 2023/24 campaign was fairly mixed due to a transfer saga and injury issues, but he was able to bounce back and be a real asset during the second half of last term.

And with the player managing to make a much better start to this season than he did last term, the wide player will be hoping to do enough to take the Whites back to the Premier League at the second time of asking if he doesn't end up sealing a January exit.

In fairness to the Italian, he showed his commitment to the cause not too long ago, when he put pen to paper on a new contract in August to extend his stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

And this deal could allow him to focus more on what's happening on the pitch.

Right now, Leeds are sitting in third place and could potentially climb into the automatic promotion places sooner rather than later. Gnonto could potentially be a key figure in taking them into the top two and potentially keeping them there.

Willy Gnonto latest revealed ahead of Watford clash

This tie against the Hornets isn't likely to be easy, even though Leeds remain at Elland Road for this clash.

Tom Cleverley's side are likely to be hurting from their 3-0 loss against arch-rivals Luton Town last weekend - and a win or a draw in West Yorkshire would help to lift them.

A boost has emerged for Leeds ahead of this clash though.

Gnonto has a bruised shoulder, which could have kept him out of tomorrow's game, but Farke has revealed that the winger is expected to be fit for this midweek clash.

Willy Gnonto being fit is a major boost for Leeds United

Gnonto is such an important player and a major threat, even if he didn't show his full potential against the Blades.

The Italian is still young and will only improve with more game time under his belt, so Leeds fans should see gradual improvements in the player as the months go on.

Already a major asset, he will develop into a real monster at this level if he can continue to stay fit and in action.

He has managed to get himself into a rhythm during the early stages of the season.

It's important that this rhythm isn't disrupted, so him being fit is a big boost, both in the short and long term.