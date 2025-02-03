Leeds United have seemingly outlined their transfer stance on Willy Gnonto, who is valued at a minimum asking price of £50 million by the Championship league leaders amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

That's according to The Sun, who have shed some light on exactly what it may take to prize Gnonto away from West Yorkshire on the final day of the mid-season transfer window.

Daniel Farke will surely not be keen to entertain any significant player outgoings today, with Leeds' ongoing title bid requiring nothing in the way of potential disruption. Leeds, who were powerless to prevent a mass player exodus back in the summer after missing out on an immediate Premier League promotion, are good value to return to the promised land at the second time of asking.

The Whites extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches in style by thrashing Cardiff City 7-0 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, in which Gnonto scored, to retain their place at the top of the league with a five-point margin over third-placed Burnley.

Leeds United's Willy Gnonto asking price amid Saudi Pro League transfer interest

The Sun have claimed Leeds will be wanting at least £50 million for Gnonto, who remains the subject of interest from a number of unnamed Saudi top-tier sides.

Leeds are clearly not intent on parting ways with the Italy international, so much so that, as per their reported demand, they would need to receive a fee in excess of what they gained for Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter last summer.

The winger had been tipped to potentially join Leeds' 23/24 star-turns in heading out the exit door but stayed put, with the Whites acting shrewdly to tie him down to a fresh four-year contract.

That gives them increased bargaining power to be bullish with their asking price, of course, and it would perhaps take something unprecedented to see Gnonto leaving the club today.

Willy Gnonto's 24/25 form for Leeds United

Gnonto has struggled for a place in Farke's starting line-up of late, but that hasn't changed their stance on him.

Following a strong start to the season, the 21-year-old has been displaced by the likes of Manor Solomon and Dan James, who were both on target in starring individual displays against the Bluebirds over the weekend.

They have been in electric form in recent months, which has kept Gnonto out of the starting eleven. The ex-FC Zurich star, who has five goals and five assists from 28 appearances this term, has not started any of his side's last eight league matches.

Willy Gnonto's career stats via FotMob, as of February 3 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2020-2022 FC Zurich 72 12 5 2022- Leeds United 102 18 12

However, he managed to get himself on the scoresheet just one minute after coming on as a substitute in the rout of Cardiff and will be hoping to bump up his tally and re-establish his place as a key starting player in the coming weeks.