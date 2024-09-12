Willy Gnonto has now entered his third season at Elland Road, and with certain question marks still over his future as a Leeds United player, his time in Yorkshire beyond 2024/25 rests on the condition of promotion - you'd think, anyway.

Many were surprised that Gnonto remained at Leeds over the summer after last year's antics. The Italian forward went on strike at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, but soon realised he wouldn't get his move.

He made up for it last season with some spirited performances in 2024, which almost helped Leeds to promotion, and is thought to have been a model professional, despite others - Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter - getting their move to the Premier League.

Gnonto's statistics in the 2023/24 Championship season, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 8 Assists 2 Chances created 22 Dribble success % 47.5% Touches in opposition box 99

This summer, TEAMtalk suggested Everton were again keen on bringing in the 20-year-old, but a move never materialised, despite a suggestion that a £23m bid was lodged.

Now, Gnonto has committed himself to Elland Road after he put pen-to-paper on a new four-year deal at the end of August, securing his future at the club until the end of 2027/28. Importantly, it's not thought that there is a release clause in that contract similar to what many of his teammates have been able to exercise in the last three windows.

However, your gut-feeling is that Gnonto will almost be a certainty to leave next summer if Daniel Farke's side don't achieve promotion at the second attempt.

Leeds will know Gnonto's future rests on promotion

A new contract would've pleased fans. The 20-year-old will be more important to Farke's side than ever, after attacking duo Summerville and Rutter departed this summer - Gnonto scored in Leeds' draw with Portsmouth and impressed in the win at Sheffield Wednesday with his intelligent movement.

The Yorkshire outfit know promotion is the aim this season and Farke will be eager to make it happen despite a rebuild of sorts after last year's play-off final defeat. But he will need Gnonto at his best this season if the Whites have any chance of a return to the Premier League.

His start to the season has indicated his loyalty and mindset is fully with the Leeds faithful and, if they do achieve promotion, the chances of retaining the youngster will increase massively, especially after his new deal, with minutes guaranteed in the top-flight.

Farke praised the young Italian earlier in the summer, against the backdrop of transfer speculation, for his development.

The Leeds boss spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post, saying: "We’ve worked a lot with Willy in recent months.

"We want him to be more flexible in his movements, so he covers different positions and isn’t too static.

"We work a lot with him individually and show him different scenes. He was, at times, unplayable.

"He’s still a young player and can be a bit smarter to handle some situations on the pitch. A step forward from him but one we expect from a player of his calibre."

If Farke gets it right with Gnonto this season, his contract extension could be their best bit of business this summer.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson also commented on how important it was to retain the services of the pacey winger.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, he said: "It’s hugely important for the club. I think it’s important for the club to protect their own assets, too. He had a huge turnaround last season after saying he wouldn’t play in pre-season.

"The manager’s man-management of the player has got the best out of him between then and the end of the season, getting him back to playing.

"Within 12 months, to get him to sign a new contract shows how good the player’s relationship is with Farke."

Now or never for Leeds and Gnonto

Gnonto's extended deal is all well and good, only if Leeds achieve promotion. Staying down ultimately means the player probably moving on, with the only benefit of that contract being the fact that the Italian is retaining a high value to the club.

A player of his level should be playing Premier League football, with age on his side for him to really make an impact back in the top-flight.

The reported interest from the Toffees is already an indication of his Premier League standard. His last stint in the Premier League, when he was just 18-years-old, showed he can quite easily perform in the top flight, after six goal contributions in a poor Leeds side.

If Leeds do stay down, they will want to avoid a similar scenario to 2023, where they are desperately trying to keep Gnonto against his will, with a public dispute ongoing. Both parties have moved on from that, but there aren't many at Elland Road on the terraces that would genuinely expect Gnonto to stay if they are hosting Championship football again in 2025/26.

Premier League football looks the only thing that will keep Gnonto at Leeds long-term. Failure to secure it in the months head will surely see the forward follow the likes of Gray, Summerville and Rutter to a new challenge.